Leadway empowers Youth-owned businesses yet again with Leadway Media Dash 2.0

This initiative which was launched last year is designed to empower youth-owned businesses by promoting their businesses nationwide on digital and offline media channels(e.g billboards) free of charge!

How it started

To commence the challenge, Leadway extended an invitation through its vibrant social media channels, inviting young entrepreneurs to share videos of themselves talking about their businesses and why they deserved to win the Leadway Media Dash Challenge 2.0.

The response was nothing short of phenomenal as individuals stepped up to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit.

The winners

After a period of excitement and active engagement with the audience, Leadway announced the selection of five exceptional winners for this year’s edition of the challenge: Ewagbemmy, Ennie Design, Avankra, Choicestnaturals and Employ_Africa

Each of these young entrepreneurs stood out for their unique offerings and their passion for what they do.

For those of you eager to explore more about the Leadway Media Dash Challenge and other youth-oriented initiatives by Leadway, the journey doesn't end here.

