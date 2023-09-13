Jobberman, others deliver career fair to bridge unemployment gap

Planned to be held on September 16 2023, the Fair will provide an avenue to connect employers, educators, recruiters and businesses to job seekers and enthusiasts in the creative sector.

The company, in its statement, said “the creative industry career fair is aimed at providing brands with a wide range of talents, fostering partnerships and collaborations with key industry players, ensuring talents have access to quality internship and job opportunities while empowering the industry with professional advancement workshops.”

The planned Creative Industry Career Fair is coming on the heels of the recent announcement by the National Bureau of Statistics, placing unemployment figures in the country at 4.1%. Various experts have debated these figures, with audit firm KPMG forecasting the unemployment rate to hit 40.6% by the end of 2023 and Jobberman’s How Young People Survive without Jobs report indicating that about 78% of Nigeria’s youths depend on friends and family to survive.

“The decision to deliver the creative industry career fair is in line with our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation which has an ambitious goal to enable young people in Nigeria secure employment they see as dignified and fulfilling through interventions in critical sectors like the creative industry,” the statement read.

The Creative Industry Career Fair will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The program includes keynote speeches, panel sessions, workshops, job booths and the inaugural Fashion Education Summit. Speakers at the Fair include; Samo Onyemelukwe, Global Business Development Director, Trace S.A, Godwin Tom, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing Nigeria, Kiki Ojewale, Managing Associate, Dentons ACAS-Law, Jan Du Toit, HOD, Cinematography and Lighting, Ebonylife Academy, Tolulope Olorundero, Principal Consultant Mosron Communications, and many more.

For employers, recruiters, educators and talent scouts in the creative sector, the Fair provides a free employer exhibition booth to be used for on-the-spot interviews and to promote their brand visibility.

Employers who have at least two job or internship openings in their organisations are invited to apply here: https://bit.ly/CCFJobberman

More information about the creative career fair is available here: https://bit.ly/3RkyVsD

