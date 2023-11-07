ADVERTISEMENT
itel gets most outstanding mobile phone branding consumer engagement at BrandCom awards

In a dazzling and star-studded event held at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, itel, one of Africa’s leading mobile phone brands, was honoured with the prestigious title of “The Most Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand in Consumer Engagement” at the BrandCom Awards Event 2023. The event, which took place on a glamorous evening, celebrated excellence in marketing, branding, and consumer engagement, recognizing the brands that have truly excelled in connecting with their customers in the most meaningful and impactful ways.

This recognition reflects itel’s commitment to delivering not only affordable and reliable mobile devices but also a seamless and engaging experience for its customers. The BrandCom Awards Event is one of the most highly regarded award ceremonies in Nigeria and Africa, attracting industry leaders and experts to celebrate outstanding achievements in the world of branding and marketing.

The award ceremony featured a line-up of influential and respected figures from the marketing, communications, and branding industry. The glitzy affair served as a platform to acknowledge the brands and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to engaging with their consumers effectively and establishing a strong emotional connection.

Upon receiving the award, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa Region 1, Oke Umurhohwo, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm. He said, “We are incredibly honoured and delighted to receive the ‘Most Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand in Consumer Engagement’ award. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to our customers and our relentless pursuit of innovative strategies to engage with them effectively. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers, and this award is a testament to the efforts of our dedicated team.”

itel has consistently made strides in the mobile phone industry by providing feature-rich, cost-effective devices that cater to the diverse needs of consumers in Africa and beyond. However, the company’s dedication to consumer engagement goes beyond the products themselves. itel has always aimed to create a unique bond with its customers through various initiatives and activities, including social responsibility projects, community outreach programs, and exciting digital campaigns.

One of itel’s most successful consumer engagement strategies is its “Love Always On” CSR initiative, which has touched the hearts of millions of people across Africa. This initiative, designed to celebrate the unwavering love that exists between the brand and its communities resonated with the audience on a profound level, reinforcing the brand’s values and mission.

In addition to its creative campaigns, itel has consistently focused on providing exceptional after-sales service, customer support, and user-friendly products, earning the trust and loyalty of countless users in the process.

The award is a testament to itel’s commitment to its mission of making mobile technology accessible to everyone, not only in terms of affordability but also in terms of ensuring a delightful and seamless user experience. This achievement underscores the brand’s dedication to going the extra mile in connecting with its consumers.

