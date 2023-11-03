ADVERTISEMENT
Introducing SkyCliQ: An online marketplace redefining shopping and delivery

#FeatureBySkyCliQ

Introducing SkyCliQ: An innovative online marketplace redefining shopping and delivery
Introducing SkyCliQ: An innovative online marketplace redefining shopping and delivery

Sometimes we find versions of the product we are looking for, but the variety just won’t do., leaving us staring at the specific ones we need on our phones; unable to access them for several reasons. Either the shop won’t ship to our destination or the delivery fee is incredibly high or we have to wait and bulk ship to make it worth the cost or we are concerned the item can get missing in the post if deemed valuable, or getting someone we know to buy the item and send by courier is bothersome, awkward and expensive.

So I am excited to let you know about SkyCliQ, a marketplace coming soon that aims to solve this problem by harnessing people and technology and enabling users to access items from the UK and USA using only the link of the product.

The SkyCliQ marketplace brings together travellers and shoppers to make online shopping from the UK and USA completely accessible while saving massively on shipping. Travellers on the other hand get to earn as they travel.

The platform has no subscription fees and it’s completely free for users to list items on the marketplace.

Uniquely, you only pay for your delivery when the item arrives at your destination city – Awesome! Also unique is the fact that users of the marketplace are identified by their initials only. And so in that way, travellers have no idea who the items belong to – They only drop off the items at the arrival of their destination city airport and get paid for helping people meet needs that can sometimes be urgent and life-changing.

All items are however disclosed to customs by SkyCliQ’s customs clearance agents, once they are dropped off to ensure it’s a compliant process. In that way, travellers also have an effortless process of dropping off items at the arrivals at the airport. Once dropped off at the airport the local team then confirms the items and gets in touch with the recipients for collection or to arrange delivery.

This is novel and innovative, and a nifty solution for the bad practice of someone giving you an item to travel with which you are not sure of. With SkyCliQ travellers buy or order the items themselves from the shop or store – so they are fully sure of the contents of their luggage.

#FeatureBySkyCliQ

