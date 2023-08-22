ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

International payments app LemFi launches in the USA

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLemFi

International payments app LemFi launches in the USA
International payments app LemFi launches in the USA

Recommended articles

Building on its recent success as a licensed International Money Transfer Operator through its subsidiary RightCard Payments Limited by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), LemFi is excited to bring its innovative digital money transfer services to customers in the American market.

The United States of America has long been a sought-after destination for Africans, particularly Nigerians seeking diverse living opportunities. Since 2015, Nigerian immigrants have accounted for over 0.6% of the overall foreign-born population in the United States, making it one of the largest single sources of African migration.

LemFi stands out as a prominent force in the African fintech landscape, experiencing impressive growth and transformation with invaluable support from distinguished venture capital partners like Zrosk, Ventures Platform Fund, and Microtraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This collaboration has fueled LemFi's innovation drive and global expansion of its international payments services. With a shared vision of providing secure and accessible financial solutions, LemFi's USA launch marks a significant milestone.

Kola Aina, a Partner at Ventures Platform Fund, underscores the importance of Nigeria's Diaspora remittances in mitigating foreign exchange scarcity and maintaining the nation's forex reserves.

In light of this, he expresses pride in LemFi's seamless execution and the empowerment it offers African diasporans.

Aina states, "We are very proud of the progress LemFi has made in executing flawlessly and offering a platform that empowers African diasporans to maintain their financial and non-financial ties with Nigeria and the rest of Africa. LemFi truly unlocks opportunities for millions."

ADVERTISEMENT

With the US launch, LemFi enables individuals in the United States to experience the convenience, speed, security, and affordability the company offers, making sending money to friends and family back home effortless.

LemFi aims to provide secure, efficient, and affordable money transfer services. As an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licensed by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and a registered Money Service Business (MSB) with Canada's Financial Transactions and Report Analysis Centre, LemFi upholds the highest standards of financial compliance. In the United States of America, LemFi operates as a Financial Technology company registered under the name "Lemonade Two."

LemFi's user-friendly platform, with competitive exchange rates and fast transactions, has made it a preferred choice for thousands of customers in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Commenting on the US launch, LemFi's Country Manager, Dolapo Omotoso, expressed, "We are thrilled to expand our services to the United States and provide Americans with a reliable solution for their international payments. Our vision at LemFi is deeply rooted in empowering individuals, bridging distances, and fostering international payments.

"With the official launch of LemFi in the United States, we are driven to make a meaningful impact in the lives of millions, connecting loved ones and unlocking new opportunities."

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and updates on LemFi's services, please visit our website at www.lemfi.com and join us on this exciting journey. Stay connected with the latest news and developments by following us on:

Facebook: UseLemfi

Instagram: @UseLemfi

Twitter: @UseLemfi

Email: support@lemfi.com

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByLemFi

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pepsi collaborates with LASEPA on the 'Trash for Cash' initiative

Pepsi collaborates with LASEPA on the 'Trash for Cash' initiative

Google announces ‘AI first Accelerator Program’ for African startups

Google announces ‘AI first Accelerator Program’ for African startups

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

The Nigerian currency in circulation fell in July for the first time since the Naira swap crises

The Nigerian currency in circulation fell in July for the first time since the Naira swap crises

International payments app LemFi launches in the USA

International payments app LemFi launches in the USA

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

18 Entrepreneurs seek $49.6m intervention at Africa social impact summit

18 Entrepreneurs seek $49.6m intervention at Africa social impact summit

Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate mid-way into 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate mid-way into 2023

Zylus Homes secures 10 billion commercial paper funding to redefine urban living

Zylus Homes secures 10 billion commercial paper funding to redefine urban living

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An NNPC filling station in Kaduna State [New Nigerian]

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters

The Nigeria Fintech Forum is an annual event that provides a veritable platform for industry players to converge to address critical issues in the African Fintech ecosystem while uncovering countless opportunities in the fintech space.

We offer products and services powered by robust and scalable APIs for Fintechs - 9PSB