Innoson produces parade vehicle for Gombe Gov's inauguration within 24 hours

Ahead of the inauguration of his second term in office on Monday, May 29, 2023, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State requested Innoson Motors to manufacture a parade vehicle for his inauguration ceremony.

According to Cornel Osigwe, the Head of Corporate Communications at Innoson Vehicle, the governor made the request on Friday, May 26, 2023, and the vehicle was delivered before the inauguration day.

Narrating how the vehicle was manufactured within 24 hours on Twitter, Osigwe said after receiving a payment alert from the state government, the company assembled its best hands who worked morning, afternoon and evening to produce the vehicle and deliver it to the Gombe State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received a call from Gombe State Government on May 26th, 2023 if we can manufacture a parade vehicle for them, we told them if they make payment we can deliver within 24hrs.

“In less than 2hrs we received the alert. We assembled our best hands and worked Morning, afternoon, and Night and we delivered and supplied the vehicle on May 28th, a day before the parade. Thanks to the Gombe State Government for believing in Innoson Vehicles and supporting local manufacturing.

“Congratulations also to Governor Inuwa Yahaya on the successful swearing-in of your 2nd Term. It shall end in praise. Innoson Vehicles…The Pride of African Roads”, Osigwe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier tweet, Osigwe congratulated the new governor of Abia State, Alex Otti and also thanked him for patronising Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing company.