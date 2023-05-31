The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Innoson produces parade vehicle for Gombe Gov's inauguration within 24 hours

Bayo Wahab

IVM assembled its best hands who worked morning, afternoon and evening to produce the vehicle.

Gombe State Governor, Yahaya Inuwa during the inauguration ceremony for his second term in office. [Musa Bajoga]
Gombe State Governor, Yahaya Inuwa during the inauguration ceremony for his second term in office. [Musa Bajoga]

Recommended articles

Ahead of the inauguration of his second term in office on Monday, May 29, 2023, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State requested Innoson Motors to manufacture a parade vehicle for his inauguration ceremony.

According to Cornel Osigwe, the Head of Corporate Communications at Innoson Vehicle, the governor made the request on Friday, May 26, 2023, and the vehicle was delivered before the inauguration day.

Narrating how the vehicle was manufactured within 24 hours on Twitter, Osigwe said after receiving a payment alert from the state government, the company assembled its best hands who worked morning, afternoon and evening to produce the vehicle and deliver it to the Gombe State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

We received a call from Gombe State Government on May 26th, 2023 if we can manufacture a parade vehicle for them, we told them if they make payment we can deliver within 24hrs.

“In less than 2hrs we received the alert. We assembled our best hands and worked Morning, afternoon, and Night and we delivered and supplied the vehicle on May 28th, a day before the parade. Thanks to the Gombe State Government for believing in Innoson Vehicles and supporting local manufacturing.

“Congratulations also to Governor Inuwa Yahaya on the successful swearing-in of your 2nd Term. It shall end in praise. Innoson Vehicles…The Pride of African Roads”, Osigwe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier tweet, Osigwe congratulated the new governor of Abia State, Alex Otti and also thanked him for patronising Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing company.

Like governor Inuwa, Osigwe said Otti asked the company to produce a parade vehicle and the company responded immediately.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uganda's pension sector witnesses impressive growth in assets and benefit payments

Uganda's pension sector witnesses impressive growth in assets and benefit payments

Innoson produces parade vehicle for Gombe Gov's inauguration within 24 hours

Innoson produces parade vehicle for Gombe Gov's inauguration within 24 hours

Kenya's development efforts get a $1 billion boost from the World Bank

Kenya's development efforts get a $1 billion boost from the World Bank

Stock market hits ₦‎1.51 trillion gain in response to Tinubu's inauguration

Stock market hits ₦‎1.51 trillion gain in response to Tinubu's inauguration

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Mixed feelings trail Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ laws

Mixed feelings trail Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ laws

Africa's debt sustainability in jeopardy - World Bank

Africa's debt sustainability in jeopardy - World Bank

IPMAN, NLC oppose subsidy removal as pump price hits ₦350 per litre

IPMAN, NLC oppose subsidy removal as pump price hits ₦350 per litre

Experts dismiss Senate's decision to extend limit on CBN loans

Experts dismiss Senate's decision to extend limit on CBN loans

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu on his first day at his Aso Villa office [Presidency]

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony [NPF]

Stock market hits ₦‎1.51 trillion gain in response to Tinubu's inauguration

L-R: Michael Owatunde, Regional Marketing Manager; TinTin Imevbore, Managing Director, Nigeria; Yemisi Obitayo, Head of Business Development and Sales; Ignacio Vidaguren, Global COO, Aleph; Ebun Ikenze, Client Relations Director; Stephen Newton, Managing Director, Sub Saharan Africa; and Steven Edge, Chief Operations Officer, Sub-Saharan Africa

Ad Dynamo by Aleph brings digital advertising closer to businesses in Nigeria

A total of $215.91 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window [Reuters/Joe Penney]

Naira depreciates further, exchanges ₦‎464.42 to dollar