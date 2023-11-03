InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for

It's that magical time when dreams of snagging the best deals become a reality. And this year, Infinix is taking the lead, ensuring their Black Friday sale is one for the books.

Infinix's Black Friday flash sales have begun. From now to the 30 November, you can grab any device from the Note 30 Series, Hot 30 Series, and Smart Series at discounted prices. Every purchase also comes bundled with exclusive Infinix and Google-branded gift items. The excitement doesn't end there. Shoppers can expect massive discounts up to 100k, get 50,000 cash back or win 30,000 shopping vouchers!

Here's how to win the goodies:

Walk into any authorised Infinix retail outlet nationwide and purchase any Infinix device

Get up to 100k discount on the Infinix selected models every day in November - Hot 12 Play, Hot 12, Note 12, Zero 20 and Zero ultra

You will instantly get an Infinix/Google branded gift item on the purchase of any Infinix device

You also get a raffle ticket upon purchasing any device from the Zero 30 series, Note 30 series, and Hot 30 series.

A raffle ticket will qualify customers for the black Friday luck draws to win a 50k cashback or a 30k shopping voucher.

The raffle will be held every Friday in November and Infinix will give lucky winners who purchased the Note 30 series and Zero 30 series cashback of ₦50,000. And lucky customers who purchased the Hot 30 series will win ₦30,000 gift vouchers.

With deals that are hard to resist and a weekly raffle draw that promises exciting prizes, this is the year's biggest shopping event. So what are you waiting for? Walk into any authorised Infinix retail outlet and start shopping.

To ensure you're always in the loop with all the Black Friday news, raffle draw, and announcements, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok. You can also keep up with all the action using the hashtag #InfinixBlackFriday.

