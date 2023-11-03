ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

#InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByInfinix

#InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for
#InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for

Recommended articles

It's that magical time when dreams of snagging the best deals become a reality. And this year, Infinix is taking the lead, ensuring their Black Friday sale is one for the books.

Infinix's Black Friday flash sales have begun. From now to the 30 November, you can grab any device from the Note 30 Series, Hot 30 Series, and Smart Series at discounted prices. Every purchase also comes bundled with exclusive Infinix and Google-branded gift items. The excitement doesn't end there. Shoppers can expect massive discounts up to 100k, get 50,000 cash back or win 30,000 shopping vouchers!

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Walk into any authorised Infinix retail outlet nationwide and purchase any Infinix device 
  • Get up to 100k discount on the Infinix selected models every day in November - Hot 12 Play, Hot 12, Note 12, Zero 20 and Zero ultra
  • You will instantly get an Infinix/Google branded gift item on the purchase of any Infinix device
  • You also get a raffle ticket upon purchasing any device from the Zero 30 series, Note 30 series, and Hot 30 series.
  • A raffle ticket will qualify customers for the black Friday luck draws to win a 50k cashback or a 30k shopping voucher. 

The raffle will be held every Friday in November and Infinix will give lucky winners who purchased the Note 30 series and Zero 30 series cashback of ₦50,000. And lucky customers who purchased the Hot 30 series will win ₦30,000 gift vouchers.

With deals that are hard to resist and a weekly raffle draw that promises exciting prizes, this is the year's biggest shopping event. So what are you waiting for? Walk into any authorised Infinix retail outlet and start shopping.

#InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for
#InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure you're always in the loop with all the Black Friday news, raffle draw, and announcements, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok. You can also keep up with all the action using the hashtag #InfinixBlackFriday.

---

#FeatureByInfinix

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for

#InfinixBlackFriday: The festive shopping fiesta you've been waiting for

Transforming education in Africa with the BIC canvas of change masterclass

Transforming education in Africa with the BIC canvas of change masterclass

CBN commences payment of $6.7bn forex backlog to affected banks

CBN commences payment of $6.7bn forex backlog to affected banks

Jumia Nigeria ushers in Black Friday in style

Jumia Nigeria ushers in Black Friday in style

Multichoice increases DStv and GOtv subscription fees by 19% in Nigeria amidst economic woes

Multichoice increases DStv and GOtv subscription fees by 19% in Nigeria amidst economic woes

Elon Musk says AI means eventually no one will need to work

Elon Musk says AI means eventually no one will need to work

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote refinery was billed to begin production in October [BBC]

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

L-R : Head of Site Operations, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ashish Kumar Sehgal; CEO of APIFA, Frankline Keter; Project Finance Division, EIB, Arthur Delor; Communications Manager, West and Central Africa, Isabelle Vovor; Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emeka Okoli, at Emzor factory tour with officials of European Investment Bank (EIB)

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps