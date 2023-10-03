Infinix Nigeria soars at Marketing Edge Awards, clinches 2 Awards

The brand also won the Excellence in Mobile Gaming Award in the event that was held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at The Podium Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

This remarkable achievement is in recognition of the tech giant's standing commitment to going beyond providing innovative products but also constantly rewarding loyal customers and fans through various online and offline activities, including in-store promotions, online challenges, gaming events, fans events and much more. For instance, Hypeman and Dance group, Slimshady and Kiddomoves, respectively, started the year 2023 with smiles after winning cash rewards for participating in the Infinix challenge on the popular show TurnUpFriday.

Pulse Nigeria

Infinix also made Valentine's Day extra special for a lucky customer, Michael, by bringing to life his wish to have a grand proposal for his partner. The brand put together a fully sponsored event complete with beautiful event location and decoration, romantic ambience and a diamond ring, and all Michael had to do was go down on one knee and propose to his partner. The brand went above and beyond to make this proposal a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the couple by partnering with premium jewellery brand @Bozjewelry, event company @finesseevents, and @whitestoneplace

Loyal customers were not left out as Infinix also rewarded various customers with over 350,000 Naira worth of shopping each across all regions with the Valentine promo. They made sure fans from different parts of the country got to take part in this promo, as winners emerged from Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Kaduna, and Enugu state.

Pulse Nigeria

As part of its activities for the launch of its latest HOT 30 series, Infinix stormed over five universities and entertained students with performances from an exciting lineup of artists like Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, DJ TGarbs and others for free. Students also got to win prizes like smartphones, mifi, routers, etc.

Infinix also invited over 100 brand faithfuls to the launch event of the NOTE 30 Series, to celebrate with the brand and watch Davido perform live. A lucky customer got to walk away with the latest NOTE 30 series.

To celebrate its 10th year anniversary, Infinix customers won a range of exciting gifts, including their flagship device, the NOTE 30 series, various home appliances such as Smart TV, Deep Freezers and Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Generators, Microwaves, Washing Machines and Gas Cookers. A lucky customer was invited to an exclusive dinner courtesy of Infinix.

Pulse Nigeria

Infinix is currently running a Back to school promo aimed at empowering students. Qualifying participants across all regions will each win ₦700,000 scholarship fund to invest in their education. To participate in this, read up on the Terms & Conditions.

Pulse Nigeria

These initiatives have made Infinix a popular brand among consumers and positively impacted the lives of customers and fans. It is worth noting that in 2022, Infinix was also awarded as the Best Customer-Centric Phone Brand at the 8th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards (NITA). For more information on other ongoing activities, visit Infinix on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @Infinixnigeria.

