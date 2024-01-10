ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Increase in Nigeria's oil refining capacity will reduce fuel cost in 2024 - UN

Solomon Ekanem

A United Nations report has predicted a reduction in the price of fuel in Nigeria in 2024.

Increase in Nigeria's oil refining capacity will reduce fuel cost in 2024 [NigerianNewsDirect]
Increase in Nigeria's oil refining capacity will reduce fuel cost in 2024 [NigerianNewsDirect]

Recommended articles

“Efforts to increase in-country oil refining capacity would likely reduce domestic fuel costs in 2024 and beyond.” the report noted.

The WESP report comes amid Nigeria’s effort to build up domestic refining with the completion of the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, and the lifeline given to some modular refineries.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, Nigeria’s combined oil refining capacity has been projected to hit 1.5 million barrels per day (mbd) by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the existing refineries in the country have a capacity of 445,000 barrels per day and the targeted expansion of refining capacity to 1.5 mbd will greatly facilitate the country’s aim to meet its domestic fuel demand and potentially allow for the export of refined products.

The increase in refining capacity has been hinged on the production capacity of various refinery projects across the country, including the Dangote Refinery, Bua Group Refinery project, Waltersmith Modular Refinery, Duport Midstream Refinery, OPAC Refinery, Edo Refinery, Aradel Holdings Refinery, and the existing Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt refineries.

The price of PMS skyrocketed by over 200% soon after the FG removed subsidies on the product in May 2023.

Although Nigeria is still accounted as having one of the cheapest petrol prices globally, the sharp increase has left many consumers and businesses in despair following the harsh economic realities.

According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s inflation rate currently stands at 28.2% with a public debt of ₦87.38 trillion in Q2, 2023, up from ₦49.85 trillion in Q1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, however, mentioned that despite its predicted GDP growth rate, Nigeria's increasing public debt, persistent inflation as well as the rising cost of living pose serious risks to the country’s economy this year.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Infinix introduces E-Color Shift technology at CES 2024 for dynamic smartphone customisation

Infinix introduces E-Color Shift technology at CES 2024 for dynamic smartphone customisation

Increase in Nigeria's oil refining capacity will reduce fuel cost in 2024 - UN

Increase in Nigeria's oil refining capacity will reduce fuel cost in 2024 - UN

Meme Moguls ICO raises $1.57 million and enters 4th phase

Meme Moguls ICO raises $1.57 million and enters 4th phase

58% Nigerians shunned banks, switched to Fintechs in 2023 - KPMG

58% Nigerians shunned banks, switched to Fintechs in 2023 - KPMG

10 African countries with the highest GDP growth forecast in 2024 - IMF

10 African countries with the highest GDP growth forecast in 2024 - IMF

LegitNG announces Business Leaders Awards for 2024

LegitNG announces Business Leaders Awards for 2024

How Infinix HOT 40 Series elevates the game for budget-friendly smartphones

How Infinix HOT 40 Series elevates the game for budget-friendly smartphones

Dangote regains title of Africa's richest from Rupert on Forbes Africa's billionaire list

Dangote regains title of Africa's richest from Rupert on Forbes Africa's billionaire list

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria and Kenya suffer their worst currency hits in over 20 years as hope seemingly fades

Nigeria and Kenya suffer their worst currency hits in over 20 years with no hope in sight

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Dangote regains title of Africa's richest from Rupert on Forbes Africa's billionaire list

Nigerians and South Africans dominate the list of 100 most influential people

Nigerians and South Africans dominate the list of 100 most influential people

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market