3 simple methods to link your NIN to your Airtel number

Samiah Ogunlowo

Register your NIN with Airtel in a breeze! We've got you covered with our step-by-step instructions on linking your NIN to your Airtel SIM.

Linke NIN to Airtel [Freepik]
The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique 11-digit number that identifies you as a citizen or legal resident of Nigeria.

It is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) after you enroll for the National Identity Database (NIDB). The NIN is used to verify and authenticate your identity in various transactions and services, such as banking, taxation, health care, education, and travel.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed all telecommunication operators in the country to link their subscribers' NINs to their phone numbers.

This is part of the government's efforts to enhance security, prevent fraud, and harmonize data across different sectors. The deadline for this exercise is April 6, 2024, and failure to comply may result in the deactivation or blocking of your SIM card.

If you are an Airtel user, you need to link your NIN to your Airtel line as soon as possible to avoid any inconvenience or disruption of service. There are three easy ways to do this: via the Airtel-NIN portal, via USSD code, or via the NIMC Mobile ID app. You will also need to create a Virtual National Identification Number (VNIN), which is a secure version of your NIN that protects it from being cloned or duplicated.

To link your NIN to your AIRTEL line using the AIRTEL-NIN portal, follow these steps:

1. Visit Airtel-NIN official portal using your phone or computer.

2. Fill in your phone number, email address, and VNIN. If you don't have a VNIN, you can create one by dialling *996*3# on your phone and following the instructions. You will need to enter your NIN and the enterprise ID 109071.

3. Click on the submit button and wait for a confirmation message. An OTP will be sent to your AIRTEL line for verification.

4. Enter the OTP and click confirm. You have successfully linked your NIN to your AIRTEL line.

To link your NIN to your AIRTEL line using the USSD code, follow these steps;

1. Dial *996# on the phone using the AIRTEL line you wish to link.

2. Input your VNIN in the space provided. If you don't have a VNIN, dial *346*3*NIN*121097#.

Input your VNIN or generate one [Pulse Nigeria]
3. Wait for the message confirming your submission. If you get an error, just wait for some time and try again.

To link your NIN to your AIRTEL line using the NIMC MobileID app, follow these steps;

1. Download and install the NIMC MobileID app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Launch the app and scan the QR code on your NIN slip or type in your NIN.

3. Create a 6-digit PIN to secure your app and data.

4. Tap on "My Devices" and then "Add Device".

5. Enter your Airtel phone number and submit. An OTP will be sent to your Airtel line for verification.

6. Enter the OTP and confirm. You have successfully linked your NIN to your AIRTEL line.

To check your NIN on Airtel, dial *346# on your phone if you have already enrolled for it. Your NIN will be displayed on your screen immediately.

Linking your NIN to your AIRTEL line is a simple and important process that you should not delay. It will help you to enjoy uninterrupted service and access to various benefits and opportunities. It will also help the government to improve security, prevent fraud, and harmonize data across different sectors.

Remember to create and use your VNIN, which is a secure version of your NIN that protects it from being cloned or duplicated. If you have any questions or issues, you can contact Airtel customer care or visit the nearest Airtel service centre for assistance.

Q1. Can I link my NIN to my Airtel line if I am not the owner of the line?

A1. No, you cannot. Each Airtel line must be linked to the NIN of the person who owns the line.

Q2. Why do I need to link my NIN to my Airtel line?

A2. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has mandated all telecom subscribers to link their NIN to their phone numbers. This is to help curb the rising cases of fraud and other criminal activities.

Q3. What happens if I don't link my NIN to my MTN line?

A3. Failure to link your NIN to your Airtel line may result in the deactivation of your phone number.

