How OPPO deployed its end-to-end quality assurance promise to develop A78

To achieve this, OPPO believes in partnering the world's top suppliers to guarantee quality from the ground up.

In order to manufacture its devices such as the A78, OPPO went into strategic partnership with many top suppliers to supply the components that make up the smartphone.

For instance, its formidable screen is as a result of parent ship with renowned glass suppliers such as Corning and Schott. By partnering with the top suppliers, OPPO is able to manufacture the precise customized, high-quality components needed to ensure the quality of its end products from the most fundamental level.

To further guarantee the quality of A78 device that would come off the production line, OPPO worked with its partners to establish dedicated support teams, specialized production lines, and even specialized factories exclusively for OPPO. All components destined for use in OPPO A78 device were produced in these facilities, which are maintained to the highest standards in the industry.

Every worker had OPPO’s extensive pre-work training, including familiarization with OPPO technical documents, and having OPPO technical requirements embedded into the facility’s internal manufacturing processes.

All OPPO devices go through rigorous process controls. Even if a smartphone is manufactured according to rigorous production methods, the device still needs to be tested before it reaches the market.

All OPPO products are required to pass quality and reliability verification on their components, production lines and complete devices. Further to this, independent quality controls are carried out across the entire manufacturing process, including pre- and post-assembly, installation, and completed device stages. These methods ensure that only devices fit for market are introduced.

Part of the role of OPPO’s R&D personnel involves taking specific user needs and transforming them into higher quality user experiences through tailored product design. Good product design is more than just appearances ¬– it requires guaranteeing that every feature and every aspect of the device delivers on its promise to users.

In order to bring to life, the imaginative design of A78, OPPO carried out hundreds of trials, including material selection, testing of the manufacturing process, quality verification and months of technical testing before it was brought to consumers as a finished smartphone.

After the design and manufacture stages, more testing was carried out on A78 to fully guarantee that the finished product meets OPPO’s high standards before it arrived on the market.

OPPO A78 passed through established quality testing centers in China, India, and Indonesia, wherein professional quality teams made up of hundreds of engineers and technical experts assessed the device. OPPO’s quality laboratory accredited by authorities such as the China National Accreditation Service performed Conformity Assessment. In these quality testing centers, OPPO products such as A78 need to pass more than 130 ultra-rigorous reliability tests, 320 experimental tests and several other tests before they are deemed fit for the market.

OPPO will continue to make quality a cornerstone of its commitment to consumers, bringing users reliable products and high-quality services through its end-to-end quality assurance program. Customers need not worry about the quality of A78 for indeed, it ticks all the boxes of quality and affordable luxury.

