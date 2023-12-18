How can we make Bitcoin mainstream?

While it boasts features like PayPal integration, global banking support, and increased acceptance by retailers, there are only a limited number of active Bitcoin addresses holding substantial amounts of the cryptocurrency.

A February analysis revealed that just 1.2 million Bitcoin addresses held more than dust. Efforts to promote Bitcoin to the masses have encountered challenges. Curtis Fenimore's grassroots initiative, Bitcoin Bigfoot, which aimed to spread awareness through community posters and materials, faced setbacks and decreased activity.

The perception problem lies in the lack of understanding among the general public. Erik Voorhees, a Bitcoin entrepreneur, acknowledged that although around half of the people he spoke to were aware of Bitcoin, only a fraction truly comprehended its nature and potential.

Despite the progress, Bitcoin still has a long journey ahead to achieve widespread understanding and adoption. While it has gained traction among some retailers and regulators, raising awareness and educating the public remains pivotal for its journey towards becoming a more mainstream asset.

Where's the motivation?

The huge proportion of Americans who struggle to make ends meet presents particular difficulties for the Bitcoin community in attracting their interest and adoption. Addressing practical difficulties rather than political or ideological reasons is necessary for convincing those with financial constraints to think about Bitcoin as a viable alternative. The "why should I use it" issue is among the most challenging issues. Many people in this group are used to making financial transactions with credit and debit cards or just plain cash, so they might not yet realise the advantages of converting to a digital currency like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin needs a compelling "killer app" that captures the attention of the general public to become more widely accepted. There are many uses for Bitcoin right now, but none have been sufficiently popular with regular individuals. For the typical Joe or Jane, learning about blockchain technology and using Bitcoin wallets presents another hurdle to entry. To encourage widespread usage, efforts are being made to create wallet designs that are simpler and safer. Businesses including Mycelium, Blockchain, and BreadWallet are putting a lot of effort into enhancing the user experience to make it more usable and accessible for everyone.

Promoting a decentralised concept

Bitcoin's grassroots support is undeniably one of its greatest assets, but it also poses challenges due to the lack of a cohesive narrative. This absence makes it challenging to present a unified and compelling message, unlike the founders of platforms like PayPal, who had a clear vision. However, the Bitcoin community has the potential to overcome this obstacle through coordinated efforts.

When it comes to making Bitcoin mainstream, there are diverse ideas among CoinDesk's interviewees. Patrick Murck emphasized the importance of funding core development to ensure the currency's stability and growth. Erik Voorhees stressed the need for more remittance providers with larger marketing budgets to promote wider adoption. Roger Ver suggested integrating Bitcoin more closely with the financial markets to enhance its accessibility and utility.

Conquering the learning curve

As more people hear about Bitcoin, the challenge lies in increasing their understanding of the cryptocurrency. Currently, we are in a speculative phase where individuals hope to make quick profits. However, this early and immature phase can work to Bitcoin's advantage. Successive price bubbles create a "tide theory" effect, attracting new users seeking profit opportunities. While some may leave when prices slump, others stay and gain a deeper understanding of Bitcoin and its technology. With each bubble, the pool of adopters who continue using the payment network grows, leading to a gradual increase in the understanding and acceptance of Bitcoin among the masses.

