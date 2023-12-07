ADVERTISEMENT
Hero Motocorp partners with Tolaram group to bolster presence in Nigeria

Tolaram Group will be a distributor of Hero MotoCorp products and services in Nigeria. With business interests spanning FMCG, infrastructure, industrial goods and financial technology, the group will be crucial in spearheading Hero MotoCorp’s expansion plans in the key African market.

Hero MotoCorp will focus on delivering the Hunter 100 motorcycle, ‘The most fuel-efficient Okada’ in Nigeria through this partnership. With a four-stroke, OHC, Air Cooled engine - delivering a remarkable power output of 7.4 BHP @ 8000 RPM and max torque 7.95 NM @ 4500 RPM, the Hunter 100 will offer smart technology, unmistakable style and utmost safety to the customers.

The Hero Hunter 100 will be assembled at Tolaram Group’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lagos, Nigeria.

Under the agreement, Tolaram will offer customers the best-in-industry after-sales service and a 12-month warranty. The company will also offer nationwide availability of spare parts as part of its comprehensive service guarantees.

