ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Harde Business school launches Expert-led courses with CEO of Sterling bank, Abubakar Suleiman, Mai Atafo, and other experts

Pulse Mix

Harde Business School (hardeverse.org), a global online campus driving innovation in learning and capacity development in Africa and emerging markets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its novel Expert-Led Courses (ELC) from Saturday, July 1, 2023.

From left to right: Tayo Osiyemi - CEO, Harde Business SchoolDavid Adebayo - Group Head, Products & Partnerships, Sterling BankEmmanuel Tarfa - Co-Founder, Enzo Krypton, & CompanyDr. Kaffy Shafau (Kaffy) - DancepreneurMosunmola Nicole Akinwamide (MNA) - CEO, IPC EventsIfe Durosinmi-Etti - Founder, HerconomyJosh2funny - ComedianOto Ebe - Team Lead, Learning & Development, Harde Business School at the launch of the expert-led courses in Lagos
From left to right: Tayo Osiyemi - CEO, Harde Business SchoolDavid Adebayo - Group Head, Products & Partnerships, Sterling BankEmmanuel Tarfa - Co-Founder, Enzo Krypton, & CompanyDr. Kaffy Shafau (Kaffy) - DancepreneurMosunmola Nicole Akinwamide (MNA) - CEO, IPC EventsIfe Durosinmi-Etti - Founder, HerconomyJosh2funny - ComedianOto Ebe - Team Lead, Learning & Development, Harde Business School at the launch of the expert-led courses in Lagos

Recommended articles

The Expert-Led Courses are led by industry pundits who have redefined excellence and attained renown and ‘celebrity’ status in their different creative and business spaces because of their success and impact.

And these Experts are excited to walk you through their journey and share their expertise through these carefully curated courses on the hardeverse platform.

Our Experts cover a wide range of interests across business, creativity, and entertainment. Among these distinguished facilitators are: Abubakar Suleiman, the visionary CEO of Sterling Bank PLC; Mai Atafo, A-List Fashion Designer and CEO of ATAFO; the enigmatic Dr. Kaffy Shafau (Kaffydance); Event planner extraordinaire, Mosunmola Nicole Akinwande, the mastermind behind IPC Events; A leading Corporate voice, Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head of Sterling Bank PLC, hilarious and extraordinary Skit Maker, Josh Alfred (Josh2Funny); Iconic Music Genius, Johnny Drille; Dexterous Social Entrepreneur, Ife Durosinmi- Etti, CEO of Herconomy, and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

These Expert-Led courses (ELCs) include Fashion in the 21st Century, Disruptive Leadership, The Art of Negotiation, The Events Planners Blueprint, Community Building, Business of Comedy, and The Business of Dance and a lot of other exciting titles.

We had a major reveal of the ELCs during our community event in May, celebrating our first-year Anniversary at the Zone Tech Park, Gbagada. It was a high-energy event with our facilitators sharing incredible insights during our panel session. We also had the founding VC of Babcock University, Professor Kayode Makinde, give a keynote speech where he spoke about reimagining education for transformation.

We are excited about sharing our resources with you as the second half of 2023 unfolds and we invite you to make the most of these educational resources. The next six months represent a wave of challenges and opportunities regionally and globally, but it's up to you to ride the wave.

With our ELCs, Micro Courses, and MBA Program, Harde provides you with a platform to upgrade your skills and stay ahead of the game in our volatile and complex world.

Our meticulously designed and regularly updated programs offer practical, real-world insights, and a view of your field of interest from the lens of verified experts. What's more, our online platform offers a seamless and interactive learning experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

You'll get access to resources with very dynamic interactive elements like videos, quizzes, and personalised feedback. Harde assures the most remarkable learning experience, but you don’t have to take our word for it, we invite you to experience the platform for yourself.

Our catalogue caters to a range of exciting courses, from "Fashion Forward" and "Disruptive Leadership" to "The Negotiation Playbook" and "The Events Planners Blueprint". With the likes of Abubakar Sulieman, Obinna Ukachukwu, Johnny Drille, Mai Atafo, Dr Kaffy Shafau and Ife Durosinmi-Etti guiding you, you'll be learning from the very best.

Don't be left out of the buzz! Join the hardeverse community and enroll for an ELC now. click here to “Enroll For An Expert-Led Course

---

#FeaturebyHardeBusinessSchool

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Harde Business school launches Expert-led courses with CEO of Sterling bank, Abubakar Suleiman, Mai Atafo, and other experts

Harde Business school launches Expert-led courses with CEO of Sterling bank, Abubakar Suleiman, Mai Atafo, and other experts

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Save the Date: Join Product Leader professionals at the first edition of THE DIVE 2023

Save the Date: Join Product Leader professionals at the first edition of THE DIVE 2023

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

Nigeria's real estate industry and its prevalent challenges

Nigeria's real estate industry and its prevalent challenges

Wema Bank's 5 for 5 promo launches 3rd season, rewards customers with ₦90m in cash prizes

Wema Bank's 5 for 5 promo launches 3rd season, rewards customers with ₦90m in cash prizes

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints (Credit: MakeMoney.ng)

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

Chamswitch

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

Mr Leke Oluwatosin CEO, LSX Integrated Agro Processing

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert