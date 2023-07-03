Harde Business school launches Expert-led courses with CEO of Sterling bank, Abubakar Suleiman, Mai Atafo, and other experts

The Expert-Led Courses are led by industry pundits who have redefined excellence and attained renown and ‘celebrity’ status in their different creative and business spaces because of their success and impact.

And these Experts are excited to walk you through their journey and share their expertise through these carefully curated courses on the hardeverse platform.

Our Experts cover a wide range of interests across business, creativity, and entertainment. Among these distinguished facilitators are: Abubakar Suleiman, the visionary CEO of Sterling Bank PLC; Mai Atafo, A-List Fashion Designer and CEO of ATAFO; the enigmatic Dr. Kaffy Shafau (Kaffydance); Event planner extraordinaire, Mosunmola Nicole Akinwande, the mastermind behind IPC Events; A leading Corporate voice, Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head of Sterling Bank PLC, hilarious and extraordinary Skit Maker, Josh Alfred (Josh2Funny); Iconic Music Genius, Johnny Drille; Dexterous Social Entrepreneur, Ife Durosinmi- Etti, CEO of Herconomy, and many others.

These Expert-Led courses (ELCs) include Fashion in the 21st Century, Disruptive Leadership, The Art of Negotiation, The Events Planners Blueprint, Community Building, Business of Comedy, and The Business of Dance and a lot of other exciting titles.

We had a major reveal of the ELCs during our community event in May, celebrating our first-year Anniversary at the Zone Tech Park, Gbagada. It was a high-energy event with our facilitators sharing incredible insights during our panel session. We also had the founding VC of Babcock University, Professor Kayode Makinde, give a keynote speech where he spoke about reimagining education for transformation.

We are excited about sharing our resources with you as the second half of 2023 unfolds and we invite you to make the most of these educational resources. The next six months represent a wave of challenges and opportunities regionally and globally, but it's up to you to ride the wave.

With our ELCs, Micro Courses, and MBA Program, Harde provides you with a platform to upgrade your skills and stay ahead of the game in our volatile and complex world.

Our meticulously designed and regularly updated programs offer practical, real-world insights, and a view of your field of interest from the lens of verified experts. What's more, our online platform offers a seamless and interactive learning experience.

You'll get access to resources with very dynamic interactive elements like videos, quizzes, and personalised feedback. Harde assures the most remarkable learning experience, but you don’t have to take our word for it, we invite you to experience the platform for yourself.

Our catalogue caters to a range of exciting courses, from "Fashion Forward" and "Disruptive Leadership" to "The Negotiation Playbook" and "The Events Planners Blueprint". With the likes of Abubakar Sulieman, Obinna Ukachukwu, Johnny Drille, Mai Atafo, Dr Kaffy Shafau and Ife Durosinmi-Etti guiding you, you'll be learning from the very best.

Don't be left out of the buzz! Join the hardeverse community and enroll for an ELC now. click here to “Enroll For An Expert-Led Course”

