ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Optimus Bank

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyOptimusBank

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has unveiled Optimus Bank, the latest addition to Nigeria's financial space in grand style.
Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has unveiled Optimus Bank, the latest addition to Nigeria's financial space in grand style.

Recommended articles

The governor, in his speech, emphasized the bank's potential to further drive economic growth and stability in Lagos state. He said, "Optimus Bank will not only play a crucial role in the banking sector and the established organizations but also in start-ups and SMEs. They are set to lift the people out of poverty."

The governor also praised Optimus Bank for employing cutting-edge technology and innovative practices, which aligns with the state's push for technological advancement and financial modernization. The governor further commended the commitment of Optimus Bank towards being customer-centric stating that the bank has "the interest of its customers at heart and is ready to journey with each customer individually."

He also stated that Optimus bank service "will take personal banking to another level" and is willing to collaborate with not just the Lagos state government in every sector but also with Nigeria in financial transactions. He acknowledged that Optimus Bank is"People-centric and consumer-focused" and implored Nigerians to "explore the services and encourage Optimus Bank with the changes it will bring."

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor further assured Optimus Bank of the support of the Lagos state government and promised to continually improve the business environment where the safety of lives and properties is a priority and make Lagos state conducive for business to thrive.

In the same vein, the Managing Director of Optimus Bank, Dr Ademola Odeyemi stated that Optimus Bank is a "beacon of hope" and "a catalyst for new opportunities." He said, "We are committed to empowering individuals and enterprises and to being a positive force in the society. Customer obsession is the core of our existence. At Optimus Bank we embrace innovation and we assure our customers of our support through every stage of their journey."

Speaking on the unique strength of Optimus Bank and how it plans to leverage its strength into helping the bank succeed in the coming years despite the tough competition in the banking space, Ademola Odeyemi said, "The banks in the sector today also started at a time just like Optimus bank and we are not intimidated by their height. On our strength, we have the right people and we have the right technology. We have the right product for everyone, from children down to people in their seventies. We have for people in Diaspora. We have all sorts of products designed to meet the needs of people. We have young people who are seasoned professionals who understand the language."

Dr Ademola Odeyemi added that Optimus Bank has invested heavily in technology and cyber security and was ready to protect the interest of its customers. He stressed that the strategic ambition of Optimus Bank is to play a critical role in financial inclusion. He mentioned further that this will be done by pioneering digital solutions, Empowering businesses, making use of Agent banking services to reach their customers and seeing to the growth of their staff.

Also speaking at the opening, Yewande Ige, the Executive director of Optimus Bank, encouraged Nigerians to give the bank a trial and "discover the benefits loaded in Optimus bank for customers of every age group including the young people."

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyOptimusBank

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters

Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Optimus Bank

Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Optimus Bank

Tanzania at risk of facing some economic hardship

Tanzania at risk of facing some economic hardship

10 African countries where inflation spiked the most from January to July

10 African countries where inflation spiked the most from January to July

BRICS nations convene to curb the chokehold the West has on the global economy

BRICS nations convene to curb the chokehold the West has on the global economy

Few officials from DRC have been barred from entering the US - see why

Few officials from DRC have been barred from entering the US - see why

A Resounding Success: Recap of The Africa Social Impact Summit 2023 (ASIS2023)

A Resounding Success: Recap of The Africa Social Impact Summit 2023 (ASIS2023)

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - New report claims

Most women in Sub-Saharan Africa re-marry quickly after divorce or widowhood - New report claims

Tinubu's economic reforms garner U.S. investor interest in the Nigerian market

Tinubu's economic reforms garner U.S. investor interest in the Nigerian market

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Folashodun Shonubi [Legit]

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

An NNPC filling station in Kaduna State [New Nigerian]

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative

The acting governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi . [Naira Metrics]

CBN set to take new measures to stabilise naira against dollar