Gas marketers lament non-implementation of tax waivers on LPG products

Solomon Ekanem

The LPG stakeholders noted that despite the FG's directive, the Nigeria Customs Service was yet to comply with the order.

The stakeholders under the aegis of the Nigeria Association of LPG Marketers led by the National President, Oladapo Olatunbosun tackled the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for failing to comply with the presidential directive to halt import duties on imported LPG, among others.

Recall the Presidency had recently directed that items like LPG cylinders, LPG cascades, gas leak detectors, steel pipes, steel valves and fittings, LPG dispensers, gas generators, and LPG trucks, among others be exempted from VAT and duty payment.

This was aimed at checkmating the increasing market price of LPG and also improving the supply of LPG to meet local demand.

The LPG stakeholders noted that despite the FG’s directive, the NCS was yet to comply with the order.

According to Olatunbosun, most LPG marketers’ products have been held up at the ports for a long time thus incurring much demurrage which will reflect in the end price of the products. This he said, will inflict pain on the end users as they would have to pay more for LPG products

Olatunbosun said, “It is unfortunate that some people and agencies, particularly Nigeria Customs Service have refused to implement the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on waiver of import duty on gas items as well as imported gas among others.

“These are beautiful measures taken by the President to expand the utilisation of gas and bring the price of gas down significantly.”

Responding, the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada said it was wrong to allege that the NCS had refused to carry out the presidential directive.

Maiwada also noted that LPG marketers need to fulfil certain conditions before they can start enjoying the waivers on the import of gas items and imported LPG as directed by the Presidency.

The NCS PRO added that LPG marketers were mandated to present an approval letter from the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy to enjoy this waiver.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

