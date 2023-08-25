ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

Solomon Ekanem

The naira witnessed its lowest drop as it traded between ₦900 and ₦945 per dollar.

Naira drops as it traded between ₦900 and ₦945 per dollar.
Naira drops as it traded between ₦900 and ₦945 per dollar.

Recommended articles

The naira has in recent days, witnessed its lowest drop as it traded between ₦900 and ₦945 per dollar.

Before subsidy removal, oil marketers lamented about their inability to access dollars for fuel import as the task of importing fuel was solely left to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In order to access the money needed for fuel import, oil dealers had hoped to approach the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s Importers and Exporters (I&E) official window for foreign exchange, which boasts of a lower exchange rate of about $740 per dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dealers have, however, claimed the I&E window is unable to provide the required amount for the importation of PMS.

The marketers then predicted that if the exchange rate remained unstable and a dollar still traded for between ₦910 to ₦950 at the parallel market, there was a possibility that the cost of PMS would rise to between ₦680 per litre and ₦720 per litre in the coming weeks.

This was because a continued drop in the value of the naira against the dollar would further increase the landing cost of fuel and also, directly increase the ex-depot price of the commodity thus further increasing the fuel pump price.

I still maintain that since we are still importing petroleum products into this country, it has to do with forex. And once it has to do with forex, it means that so much naira will be chasing a few dollars.

“And since we don’t have the influx of dollars into Nigeria, the after effect is that the landing cost of petrol will continue to increase as long as the dollar continues to rise,” Chief Chinedu Ukadike, the National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidency has, however, insisted that there would be no increment in fuel pump prices.

Mr President wishes to assure Nigerians following the announcement by the NNPC Limited on Monday that there will be no increase in the pump price of PMS anywhere in the country. We repeat, the President affirms that there will be no increase in the pump price of PMS,” Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson noted.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hits ₦190bn - SEC

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hits ₦190bn - SEC

The United States imposes more travel bans on DRC officials, this time for violent offenses

The United States imposes more travel bans on DRC officials, this time for violent offenses

Top African military powers in 2023 according to Global Firepower

Top African military powers in 2023 according to Global Firepower

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

Naira records slight gain, exchanges at ₦771.69 at I&E window

Naira records slight gain, exchanges at ₦771.69 at I&E window

10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

Central Bank of Nigeria

CBN moves to check BDC operators as naira slumps to ₦900 per dollar

Natural Gas (Credit: Wikipedia)

FG's alternative to petrol, CNG projected to cost ₦250 per litre

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters