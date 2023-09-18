ADVERTISEMENT
From BBNaija House to Business: Housemates who turned passion into success!

#FeaturebyIDAfrica

Prince Nelson (Credit: Leadership News)
Prince Nelson (Credit: Leadership News)

Many of these housemates will testify that they have grown a very successful business after they left Big Brother’s house based on the publicity they received. While some of these businesses were established after the show, others already existed and now receive the recognition they deserve.

Here are five Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemates who have turned their passion into success after a time in Big Brother’s house.

  1. Prince
Remember Prince, the hair stylist extraordinaire from the Lockdown season? He's not just the prince of hairstyles, but the KING of his own unisex hair salon business, where every client leaves looking like royalty! Check out his amazing hair salon called Hairlineroyale. P.S.: He brought this energy back to the house for the All-Stars season.

2) Lucy

Lucy (Credit: Instagram)
Lucy (Credit: Instagram) Pulse Nigeria

Lucy's love for cooking was evident in the house, and she's turned that passion into a food business, Luciana Grills. From the house to your plate, she's grilling up a storm! Despite claiming she didn’t want to always spend her time in the kitchen in the All-Stars house, she’s found herself back there a few times, and it’s been the best publicity for her business.

3) Whitemoney

Whitemoney
Whitemoney Pulse Nigeria

During the Shine Ya Eye season, Whitemoney turned the BBNaija kitchen into his playground, and now he's turned his passion for cooking into 'Party Jollof by Whitemoney.' He’s also riding on that wave in the ongoing all–star season as the resident chef.

3) Mercy

Mercy (Credit: Instagram)
Mercy (Credit: Instagram) Pulse Nigeria

Mercy, the Queen of Highlight and fashionista, made waves with her stunning outfits during the Pepper Dem season. It was rumoured that she never repeated a single outfit throughout the entire show. Now, she's the proud owner of M 'n' M Luxury, a Lagos-based ready-to-wear boutique where every piece is a masterpiece! Trust that she’s recreating that fashion magic in the All-Stars season, wearing the most gorgeous outfits that have all the female fans jealous and plugging in M ‘n’ M Luxury.

4) Uriel

Uriel (Credit: Instagram)
Uriel (Credit: Instagram) Pulse Nigeria

When Uriel first came into the Big Brother Naija house in 2017, she was the picture of big-girl gorgeousness. However, she switched things up when she returned to the Biggieverse 6 years later as the picture of health and fitness. She didn’t just bring good vibes into the all–star season, she brought the gospel of healthy living. Although her stay was short-lived, she rocked the healthy lifestyle like a boss when cooking for the housemates and made sure to celebrate the benefits of eating healthy and exercising by showing off her beautiful body. She is the mastermind behind UU Loves Food, a weight loss meal plan brand, and she wants to help more people get healthier and sexier.

There are several other housemates who also built brands off the show that enjoyed some level of success despite not aggressively marketing them during the show. Ex-housemates like Enkay, Joe Abdallah, Diane, Elozonam, and a few others come to mind. It just goes to show that housemates (even future ones) will enjoy the benefits of Big Brother’s publicity if they use it just right.

To check out more of how housemates have been using the Big Brother house to push their business, watch the show on the 24/7 channels on DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.

---

#FeaturebyIDAfrica

