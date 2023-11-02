ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

Solomon Ekanem

The hacks were also traced to sister fintech platforms confirming that even a well-secured payment platform was liable to compromise when connected to another platform with a very poor cyber security system.

Fintech companies are losing money to hackers [Punch]
Fintech companies are losing money to hackers [Punch]

Recommended articles

According to a report by Nairametrics, the alarming increase in fraudulent activities reported in financial institutions have been traced to more insider jobs, a situation which has posed more challenge for these companies to secure their systems effectively.

The Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s digital banks, Aladin, Darlington Onyeagoro, who spoke to Nairametrics revealed how hackers got access to over ₦800 million belonging to a Nigerian fintech.

According to Onyeagoro, some insiders were fingered in the fraudulent activity, a development which has been a source of worry and a major challenge for the fintech companies in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another issue was the fact that the hacks were also traced to sister fintech platforms confirming that even a well-secured payment platform was liable to compromise when connected to another platform with a very poor cyber security system.

Most recently, popular crypto platform, Patricia has been battling with payment issues with its numerous customers after the platform lost millions of funds to hackers.

Recall Patricia had suspended withdrawals in May after disclosing that Bitcoin and naira assets had been compromised, resulting in an undisclosed financial loss. This was put at about $2 million according to a report by Techcabal.

The platform through its founder and CEO, Hanu Fejiro, has however promised that repayment of its customers would start from November 20, 2023.

Another fintech, Flutterwave was earlier this year, attacked by hackers and about ₦2.9 billion of customer funds was stolen from the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform had responded by asking users to activate safety protocols and protect their funds but failed to reveal or confirm exactly how much was lost.

The hack was eventually exposed via court documents that showed certified true copies of a petition by Flutterwave’s legal counsel to the police dated February 20, 2023 stating details of the fraudulent activity.

According to the court document, the platform had requested the assistance of the police to obtain court orders from the magistrate court to enable the recovery of the stolen funds by freezing 107 bank accounts in 27 banks.

According to the Financial Institutions Training Centre, FITC’s Fraud and Forgeries Report, Nigerian commercial banks lost a total of ₦5.79 billion to fraud activities in Q2, 2023.

The losses indicated a huge 1,125.03% increase when compared with the ₦472 million lost in Q1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also confirmed the increase in inside jobs in fraud-related issues as insider activities increased by 20.55% in the second quarter of this year.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Top 10 African countries where citizens prefer to save in dollars

Top 10 African countries where citizens prefer to save in dollars

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

Over ₦120 billion paid as settlement to failed banks' customers, shareholders - NDIC

Over ₦120 billion paid as settlement to failed banks' customers, shareholders - NDIC

Blakskill celebrates Trail Blazing talent development achievements

Blakskill celebrates Trail Blazing talent development achievements

Browse the web with Opera’s 'Shake and Win' campaign & get 100,000 prizes

Browse the web with Opera’s 'Shake and Win' campaign & get 100,000 prizes

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R : Head of Site Operations, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ashish Kumar Sehgal; CEO of APIFA, Frankline Keter; Project Finance Division, EIB, Arthur Delor; Communications Manager, West and Central Africa, Isabelle Vovor; Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emeka Okoli, at Emzor factory tour with officials of European Investment Bank (EIB)

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) [Wikipedia]

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Figures may get worse before the end of the year [Nairamtetrics]

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

PZ Cussons committed to sustainable development and environmental protection

PZ Cussons committed to sustainable development, environmental protection