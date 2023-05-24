The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Foreign airlines in Nigeria earned $1.1 billion as income in 2022

Solomon Ekanem

Foreign airlines based in Nigeria earned around $1.1 billion in 2022 amid the challenges faced with the repatriation of foreign exchange.

Foreign airlines in Nigeria earned $1.1 billion as income in 2022
Foreign airlines in Nigeria earned $1.1 billion as income in 2022

Recommended articles

According to Bernard, the aviation industry will continue to thrive and the profit margin will grow in the near future due to the high demand for travelling within the country which has led to the increased income raked in by foreign airlines.

This comes amid the crisis currently playing out in the industry as it concerns the blocked funds belonging to the foreign airlines operating in the country.

As of March 2023, the IATA revealed that the Nigerian government owed foreign airlines around $743 million. This amount stood at $549 million in December 2022, and $662 million in January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other to circumvent the crisis, foreign airlines now developed a process which compelled Nigerians to purchase tickets directly in dollars with the exchange rate increasing significantly too.

They have started selling in dollars. Not only are they selling in dollars, the exchange rate for the conversion has gone really high. It is 640/$, which is closer to the black market rate,” Bernard added.

The IATA, through a series of letters signed by the association’s area manager West and Central Africa, Samson Fatokun had sought the FG s intervention to enable the airlines to gain access to their finds.

The IATA had warned that the blockage of the funds belonging to foreign airlines would negatively affect air connectivity between the country and other countries, a move which would also stunt the nation’s economic growth and overall development.

Nigeria has maintained its position as the country with the highest amount of airline-blocked funds in the world, a development which has caused some major challenges in the aviation sector.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

See plan Ghana and Kenya have come up with to strengthen their business relation

See plan Ghana and Kenya have come up with to strengthen their business relation

Foreign airlines in Nigeria earned $1.1 billion as income in 2022

Foreign airlines in Nigeria earned $1.1 billion as income in 2022

CBN revokes licences of 132 microfinance banks, others

CBN revokes licences of 132 microfinance banks, others

Naira depreciates further, exchanges ₦‎464.42 to dollar

Naira depreciates further, exchanges ₦‎464.42 to dollar

French realtors procure $17.5 million investment for a project in Rwanda

French realtors procure $17.5 million investment for a project in Rwanda

Dangote Refinery will save Nigeria $3 billion annually – Obaseki

Dangote Refinery will save Nigeria $3 billion annually – Obaseki

Nigeria emerges as Africa's investment hub with 30% of all of Africa’s FDIs

Nigeria emerges as Africa's investment hub with 30% of all of Africa’s FDIs

Uganda's export sector surges as exports reach $674.54 Million, a 93.0% increase

Uganda's export sector surges as exports reach $674.54 Million, a 93.0% increase

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Founder and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote gestures during an interview with Reuters in his office in Lagos, Nigeria, June 13, 2012. [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]

9 reasons Dangote Refinery is such a big deal

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group believes Dangote refinery will add about $21 billion yearly to the Nigerian economy. [Punch]

How will Dangote Refinery affect NNPC's unproductive refineries?

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Edo State Government]

Dangote Refinery will save Nigeria $3 billion annually – Obaseki

An exchange rate of ₦‎467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎463.50 [Reuters/Joe Penney]

Naira begins new week on negative note