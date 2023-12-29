Food prices rose in November - National Bureau of Statistics

Average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 29.61% from ₦2,337.46 recorded in November 2022 to ₦3,029.50 in November 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, price of 1kg boneless beef increased by 2.76% in November from the ₦2,948.03 recorded in October,’’ it stated in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for November released in Abuja on Friday.

It added that the average price of 1kg of local rice increased by 73.16% on a year-on-year basis from ₦500.80 recorded in November 2022 to ₦867.18 in November 2023. On a month-on-month basis, price of 1kg of local rice increased by 5.83% from the ₦819.42 recorded in October 2023 to ₦867.18 recorded in November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 44.99% on a year-on-year basis from ₦578.55 in November 2022 to ₦838.85 in November 2023, the NBS added. On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 6.18% from the ₦790.01 recorded in October 2023 to ₦838.85 in November 2023.

The report also stated that the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose by 60.62% on a year-on-year basis from ₦425.71 in November 2022 to ₦683.78 in November 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 15.35% from ₦592.80 recorded in October 2023 to ₦683.78 recorded in November 2023.

Average price of 1kg of tomato increased by 66.69% on a year-on-year basis from ₦455.13 in November 2022 to ₦758.65 in November 2023, it stated. On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of tomato increased by 12.24% from the ₦675.91 recorded in October to ₦758.65 in November 2023.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Anambra at ₦3,850.47, while the lowest price was recorded in Yobe at ₦2,533.33.

The NBS stated that Lagos recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦1,122.42, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi at ₦688.00. It added that the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Imo at ₦1,109.75 while the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at ₦575.

ADVERTISEMENT

Average price of 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Anambra at ₦872.23, while the lowest was recorded in Gombe at ₦506.41. The report indicated that Delta recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦1,505.16, while Kano recorded the lowest price at ₦396.04

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was highest in the Southeast at ₦3,643.65, followed by the Southwest at ₦3,290.11. The lowest price was recorded in the Northeast at ₦2,632.22.

The Southwest and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦956.28 and ₦932.47, respectively, while the lowest price was in the Northeast at ₦776.12. The report stated that the Southeast recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at ₦1,034.08, followed by the Southwest at ₦977.98, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at ₦663.96.

It added that the Southeast and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb at ₦817.11 and ₦775.34, respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the Northeast at ₦529.95.

The NBS stated also that the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at ₦1,307.66, followed by the Southwest at ₦1,047.18.

ADVERTISEMENT