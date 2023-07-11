ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

News Agency Of Nigeria
'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments
'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

Market traders are frustrated because of the increase in food prices in Abuja and Nasarawa.

Recommended articles

A market survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, July 2023 revealed that residents are frustrated due to the increase in prices of staple food items in Abuja and environs.

Mr Daniel Chukwuekezie, the Chairman of Garri sellers in Masaka market, Nasarawa state, said a bag of yellow Garri which sold for N8, 000 now is selling for ₦22,000, while white Garri that was sold for ₦7,000 is now sold for ₦17,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chukwuekezie attributed the increase in food prices to the cost of transportation, which he said had affected his purchasing power. Mr Ezekiel Okpa, another trader in Masaka market, said a bag of beans previously sold for ₦27, 000 was now being sold for ₦49, 000.

Okpa said a bag of Nigerian Rice previously sold for between ₦15,000 and ₦20,000 is presently sold for ₦35,000, while a bag of foreign Rice that was sold for ₦30,000 now goes for ₦44,000.

A trader in Nyanya market, Joy Peter said that a 25 litres of palm oil that was sold for ₦7, 000 was currently being sold for ₦24,000 while 25 litres of groundnut oil that was sold for ₦12,000 is now sold ₦32,000.

She said that four litres of palm is sold for ₦7, 200 as against ₦3,200 while four litres of groundnut oil is sold for between ₦5,500 to ₦10,000 depending on the product. Grace Ukpong said palm oil that was sold for ₦10, 000 is no being sold for ₦25, 000 while groundnut oil that was sold for ₦15, 500 now goes for ₦32, 000, depending on the product.

Ukpong said that it was always frustrating whenever she goes to the market to restock her shop, because of the astronomical rise in prices of food. Mr Abubakar Musa, a rice seller at Mararaba market, Nasarawa state said the price for foreign rice and local rice had increased, forcing most people to opt for local rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said that a mudu of foreign rice goes for ₦1, 500, while the local rice goes for N900 as against ₦1,000 and ₦600 as at February. Mrs Janet Ibrahim, who sells maize at Aso Pada market, Nasarawa state, said that the price of maize per mudu was now ₦400 as against its former price of ₦150.

She said that a bag of maize now goes for ₦25, 000 as against ₦15, 000 and ₦10, 000 respectively as at few months ago. Ibrahim attributed the increase in prices to the onset of the planting and rainy season. Mr Kaminu Abubarka at Aso Pada Market, said cost of rice and beans are increasing everyday due to the season.

As at two weeks ago, I sold beans at ₦700 but this week, I sold it for ₦750 because the rains were not encouraging,” she said.

Mrs Motun Makinde-Ola, a trader at the Mararaba Orange market, said prices of food items skyrocketed in the last two weeks because of the crisis in parts of the country.

Widespread insecurity in northern and eastern Nigeria has compelled major suppliers of food items to the southern part of the country, particularly the south-western axis, to suspend supplies,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

AfDB's Adesina backs Tinubu over unification of foreign exchange rate

AfDB's Adesina backs Tinubu over unification of foreign exchange rate

FG asks Kano-Maradi railway contractor to procure gas engines

FG asks Kano-Maradi railway contractor to procure gas engines

Money Africa clinches 1st position at maiden edition of NSIA Prize for Innovation

Money Africa clinches 1st position at maiden edition of NSIA Prize for Innovation

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

Meta's Threads poses the most formidable rival to Twitter yet [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images]

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal