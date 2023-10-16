ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FG, IFAD, others partner to enhance food production in the country

News Agency Of Nigeria

IFAD also confirms it’s commitment to support the small scale farmers.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari [APC]
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari [APC]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, said this at a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone Programme (SAPZ) organised by the ministry in collaboration with IFAD and IsDB in Kano.

Kyari who represented by the Director Projects Coordinating Unit of the Ministry, Musa Bukar, said the implementation mission of FGN/IFAD Special Agro-Industrial processing zone SAPZ Programme was meant to support the development of the programmes in enhancing high food production.

He said the programme would help in creating Agro Industrial Hubs and Agricultural Transformation centres through the provision of support infrastructure and policy regulatory incentives for the private sector. This, he said was led by African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister noted that the FGN/IPAD programme targets rural women and youth, stressing that the programme would also ensure social inclusion and provide opportunities for participation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and PWDs among others.

Earlier, Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State represented by the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Alhaji Musa Shanono, said Kano was selected among the eight states for the implementation of the first phase of the programme. He said this was to accord all the needed support to achieved the set objectives.

”As indicated, the primary objectives of SAPZ is to transform the Nigeria Agricultural sector into a more competitive advantage by eliminating the supply side constraints.

” My administration has ordered the rehabilitation and renovation of the previously established institution created during the administration of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

”This includes poultry, livestock, fisheries, irrigation, farm mechanization and Entrepreneurship development institutes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Country Director, IFAD Nigeria, Dede Ekoue, said the International Fund for Agricultural Development, remains steadfast to supporting sustainable agricultural development, rural and food systems transformation.

“In line with the national priority of Agri-food system transformation and the presidential emergency declaration on Nigeria’s food security with the National priority of Agri-food transformation, IFAD confirms it’s commitment to support the smallholder farmers.

”This will help to drive food systems transformation.

” We call on strong collaboration among stakeholders including but not limited to Federal Government, state government, farmer organisations, private sectors, financial institutions, youth and women groups,” she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alternative bank introduces an Interest-Free credit line for customers

Alternative bank introduces an Interest-Free credit line for customers

How Infinix broke the chains of UHD video recording with ZERO 30 5G

How Infinix broke the chains of UHD video recording with ZERO 30 5G

Nigeria's inflation spikes to 26.72% as food prices rise

Nigeria's inflation spikes to 26.72% as food prices rise

FG, IFAD, others partner to enhance food production in the country

FG, IFAD, others partner to enhance food production in the country

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

10 most popular cryptocurrencies in 2023

10 most popular cryptocurrencies in 2023

Dollar supply soars after CBN halted forex restrictions on 43 items

Dollar supply soars after CBN halted forex restrictions on 43 items

Obi of Onitsha lauds Glo support for Ofala Festival

Obi of Onitsha lauds Glo support for Ofala Festival

The IMF insists that the Naira unification is appropriate and wishes to aid Nigeria with loans

The IMF insists that the Naira unification is appropriate and wishes to aid Nigeria with loans

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon-Musk-Starlink

Elon Musk's Starlink cuts hardware prices by 21% for customers in Nigeria

African city

The 10 least innovative African economies in 2023

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Currency crisis in Nigeria deepens as its currency drops to ₦1,040 per dollar

President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange]

A look into how business in Nigeria has fared since President Tinubu’s election