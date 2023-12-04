ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

Solomon Ekanem

Recall President Bola Tinubu, in July this year, had announced plans by his administration to inject funds into Nigeria’s SMEs.

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]
President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Recommended articles

According to the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, the programmes consisted of the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme and the Presidential Palliative Loan Programme.

The minister further revealed that under the Presidential Palliative Loan Programme, the sum of ₦150 billion would be shared among different businesses.

A breakdown of the amount showed micro, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across various sectors would receive the sum of ₦75 billion, while manufacturers would receive ₦75 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loan would be administered to the beneficiaries at a single-digit interest rate of nine per annum.

For the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme, nano businesses across the 774 local government councils would benefit ₦50,000 each as grants from the FG.

The statement further stated that MSMEs were eligible to access loan facilities up to ₦1 million with a repayment span of three years while manufacturers were eligible to get up to ₦1 billion to access financing for working capital with a repayment period of one year for working capital or five years for the purchase of machinery and equipment.

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria will collaborate with state and local governments, federal legislators, federal ministers, banks and other stakeholders.

Eligible nano business beneficiaries should be willing to provide proof of residential/business address in their local government area, and provide relevant personal and bank account information, including Bank Verification Number for identity verification.” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall President Bola Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast in July this year, had announced plans by his administration to inject funds into Nigeria’s SMEs.

President Tinubu also said his administration would commence the payments between July 2023 and March 2024 to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

Nigerian Creative Industry is waking up with launch of the African Creators Summit

Nigerian Creative Industry is waking up with launch of the African Creators Summit

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

Africa accounted for 95% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2022 - WHO report

Africa accounted for 95% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2022 - WHO report

10 African countries with the highest money laundering risk

10 African countries with the highest money laundering risk

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa ranked

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa ranked

Nigerian poultry farmers blame CBN's Naira policy for industry's ₦200bn loss

Nigerian poultry farmers blame CBN's Naira policy for industry's ₦200bn loss

Glitz, Glamour as LUCA Visage celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

Glitz, Glamour as LUCA Visage celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Left to right: Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto casinos [Business Post Nigeria]

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

SeedFi Founders. Samaila Dogara and Pelumi Ali [Seedfi]

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience