FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

According to the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, the programmes consisted of the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme and the Presidential Palliative Loan Programme.

The minister further revealed that under the Presidential Palliative Loan Programme, the sum of ₦150 billion would be shared among different businesses.

A breakdown of the amount showed micro, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across various sectors would receive the sum of ₦75 billion, while manufacturers would receive ₦75 billion.

The loan would be administered to the beneficiaries at a single-digit interest rate of nine per annum.

For the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme, nano businesses across the 774 local government councils would benefit ₦50,000 each as grants from the FG.

The statement further stated that MSMEs were eligible to access loan facilities up to ₦1 million with a repayment span of three years while manufacturers were eligible to get up to ₦1 billion to access financing for working capital with a repayment period of one year for working capital or five years for the purchase of machinery and equipment.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria will collaborate with state and local governments, federal legislators, federal ministers, banks and other stakeholders.

“Eligible nano business beneficiaries should be willing to provide proof of residential/business address in their local government area, and provide relevant personal and bank account information, including Bank Verification Number for identity verification.” the statement read.

Recall President Bola Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast in July this year, had announced plans by his administration to inject funds into Nigeria’s SMEs.