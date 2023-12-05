ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts & Savings!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByXiaomi

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings!
Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings!

Recommended articles

Dive into a world of exciting promotions and stand a chance to win incredible prizes when you purchase select Xiaomi devices, including the Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi 13C, Redmi 12, Redmi A2+, and Xiaomi 13T.

Explore the Marvels of Redmi 13C, Redmi Note 12 Series, and Redmi 12

Redmi 13C: Unleash the Power of Innovation

ADVERTISEMENT
Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings!
Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings! Pulse Nigeria

Our top recommendation for this season is the Redmi 13C, which made its debut just last month. This device is a true marvel, featuring a 50MP triple camera that captures every moment with stunning clarity. Immerse yourself in a 6.74-inch display, enjoy the convenience of a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and experience swift performance thanks to the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. With three variants to choose from – 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB – the Redmi 13C caters to your unique needs and preferences. Redmi 13C starts at just 98,100 naira for the 4+128GB variant. Elevate your mobile experience without breaking the bank.

Redmi Note 12 Series: A Photographic Masterpiece

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings!
Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings! Pulse Nigeria

Our second recommendation is the Redmi Note 12 series, boasting an impressive 200MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for flawless detail capture. This series ensures your device is always ready with the 120W HyperCharge feature, and the 120Hz AMOLED display provides an immersive visual experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, the Redmi Note 12 series delivers swift performance and multitasking capabilities, making it a photographic masterpiece and a technological marvel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Purchase the Redmi Note 12 series and enjoy up to a 5000 naira discount. Your journey into cutting-edge technology begins at just 164,800 naira for the 4+128GB variant.

Redmi 12: Elegance Meets Innovation

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings!
Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts and Savings! Pulse Nigeria

Completing the lineup is the Redmi 12, a device that seamlessly blends elegance with innovation. Featuring a 50MP AI triple camera, a Premium Glass Back Design with IP53 water resistance, and up to 8GB+258GB ample storage, the Redmi 12 is designed to meet the needs of those who appreciate style and substance. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, this device ensures smooth performance for your daily tasks and entertainment.

Grab the Redmi 12 today with a jaw-dropping discount of up to 10,000 naira. Starting at just 137,400 naira for the 4+128GB variant, it helps your unleash the extraordinary at an extraordinary price!

ADVERTISEMENT

Unmissable Prizes and Instant Gifts

When you participate in our Christmas Special Offer, not only do you acquire cutting-edge technology, but you also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes. Picture yourself winning 6 million naira in cash, enjoying the latest Xiaomi TV, or travelling with stylish Xiaomi luggage. On top of that, an array of instant gifts adds an extra layer of excitement to your purchase.

Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to elevate your tech game and potentially win big with Xiaomi's Christmas Special Offer. Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers. Visit your nearest Xiaomi authorised stores to take full advantage of this fantastic offer and make this festive season truly unforgettable! Win big, enjoy discounts, and embrace the spirit of giving and receiving. Happy Holidays from Xiaomi!

---

#FeatureByXiaomi

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch innovative fintech solution in Nigeria

QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch innovative fintech solution in Nigeria

Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2024 call for applications

Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2024 call for applications

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts & Savings!

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts & Savings!

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

FG announces ₦150bn grant for businesses across 774 local government areas

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

Nigerian Creative Industry is waking up with launch of the African Creators Summit

Nigerian Creative Industry is waking up with launch of the African Creators Summit

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of electricity in 2023

Africa accounted for 95% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2022 - WHO report

Africa accounted for 95% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2022 - WHO report

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Left to right: Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto casinos [Business Post Nigeria]

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

SeedFi Founders. Samaila Dogara and Pelumi Ali [Seedfi]

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience