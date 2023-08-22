ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Federal, state, local governments share ₦‎966 billion for July

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FG received ₦‎374.485 billion, state governments received ₦‎310.670 billion and the LGCs received ₦‎229.409 billion.

President Bola Tinubu with some state governors [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu with some state governors [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of FAAC meeting for August, which was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

According to the communique, the ₦‎966.110 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of ₦‎397.419 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦‎271.947 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦‎12.840 billion.

It also comprised Exchange Difference revenue of ₦‎283.904 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In July, the total deductions for cost of collection was ₦‎62.419 billion, and total deductions for savings, transfers, refunds and tax credit cancellation was ₦‎717.962 billion.

"The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $473,754.57."

According to the communiqué, from the total distributable revenue of ₦‎966.110 billion; the Federal Government received ₦‎374.485 billion, state governments received ₦‎310.670 billion and the LGCs received ₦‎229.409 billion.

It said that ₦‎51.545 billion was shared as 13% derivation revenue to oil derivation states.

"Gross statutory revenue of ₦‎1150.424 billion was received for the month of July.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This was lower than the sum of ₦‎1152.921 billion received in the month of June by ₦‎2.497 billion.

"From the ₦‎397.419 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received ₦‎190.489 billion, the state governments received ₦‎96.619 billion and the LGCs received ₦‎74.489 billion.

"The sum of ₦‎35.822 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent derivation revenue," it said.

It said that the gross revenue available from VAT was ₦‎298.789 billion.

"This was higher than the ₦‎293.411 billion available in the month of June 2023 by ₦‎5.378 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Federal Government received ₦‎40.792 billion, the state governments ₦‎135.974 billion and the LGCs received ₦‎95.181 billion from the ₦‎271.947 billion distributable VAT revenue.

"The ₦‎12.840 billion EMTL was shared as follows:

"The Federal Government received ₦‎1.926 billion, the State Governments received ₦‎6.420 billion and the Local Government Councils received ₦‎4.494 billion.

"From the ₦‎283.904 billion Exchange Difference revenue, the Federal Government received ₦‎141.278 billion, the State governments received ₦‎71.658 billion, the LGCs received ₦‎55.245 billion.

"The sum of ₦‎15.723 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13% mineral revenue," the communique said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the communiqué, import and Excise Duties and EMTL increased considerably in July, while VAT increased marginally.

"Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Oil and Gas royalties recorded significant decreases," it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal, state, local governments share ₦‎966 billion for July

Federal, state, local governments share ₦‎966 billion for July

Humanitarian crisis unfolds as Tanzania struggles to support the growing number of Congo Refugees

Humanitarian crisis unfolds as Tanzania struggles to support the growing number of Congo Refugees

Pepsi collaborates with LASEPA on the 'Trash for Cash' initiative

Pepsi collaborates with LASEPA on the 'Trash for Cash' initiative

Google announces ‘AI first Accelerator Program’ for African startups

Google announces ‘AI first Accelerator Program’ for African startups

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

The Nigerian currency in circulation fell in July for the first time since the Naira swap crises

The Nigerian currency in circulation fell in July for the first time since the Naira swap crises

International payments app LemFi launches in the USA

International payments app LemFi launches in the USA

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

18 Entrepreneurs seek $49.6m intervention at Africa social impact summit

18 Entrepreneurs seek $49.6m intervention at Africa social impact summit

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An NNPC filling station in Kaduna State [New Nigerian]

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

20,000 Nigerians set for Digital empowerment as Google announces ₦‎1.2 billion initiative

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

NERC orders DisCos to stop connecting customers without meters

Wale Edun is confident Nigeria's economy is on its way up [News Wire]

New Minister of Finance Edun vows to drive Nigeria's economy to next level