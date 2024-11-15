ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FEC approves $2.2bn external borrowing plan with Eurobond, Sukuk bond offer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that the economic recovery and revival programme to turn around the economy focused on macroeconomic pillars of market pricing of the PMS and of foreign exchange.

FEC approves $2.2bn external borrowing plan – Edun
FEC approves $2.2bn external borrowing plan – Edun

Recommended articles

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, made this known while briefing newsmen after the FEC meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“We just had the Federal Executive Council meeting, and I am privileged to present two memoranda to the Federal Executive Council.

"The first one was to complete the borrowing programme of the Federal Government in terms of external borrowing with the approval of a $2.2 billion financing programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is made up of access to the international capital market for some combination of the Euro bond offer and the Sukuk bond offer, and perhaps a Euro bond of about $1.7 billion.

“Sukuk financing of another $500 million the actual makeup of the financing which will be done as soon as the National Assembly has considered and hopefully approved the borrowing plan.

“If the external borrowing approval is given, it will be done this year, as soon as possible after approval.”

He explained that the actual combination of instruments that would be raised would depend on what the advisors would say about market conditions at the time of the decision to enter the market.

“Of course, earlier in the year, we had shown the resilience of the Nigerian financial markets, and the depth of their capacity, the increased complexity and sophistication by having a domestic issuance of dollar bonds, which attracted Nigerian investors from far and wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Likewise, being able to access the international capital market is also a sign of the acceptance and the support for the macroeconomic programmes of President Bola Tinubu-led administration,” he said.

The minister said that the economic recovery and revival programme to turn around the economy focused on macroeconomic pillars of market pricing of the PMS and of foreign exchange. He also disclosed that FEC had approved the Ministry of Finance’s incorporated real estate investment fund.

According to him, the fund is the basis for the revival and the return of long-term mortgage financing to the Nigerian economy.

The Morph Real Estate Investment Fund is going to be, in the first instance, a ₦250 billion fund that will provide low-cost and long-term mortgages to Nigerians that want to acquire houses.

"It will help to complete or help to fill part of the gaping 22 million unit housing deficit. Of course, it will create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will also pave the way for other investors in the private sector to come in and participate in the all-important housing construction industry with huge benefits and knock-on effects throughout the whole economy.

“Long-term investors have the opportunity to earn market rates of interest on investment.

“This is going to be blended with seed funding of ₦150 billion,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FEC approves $2.2bn external borrowing plan with Eurobond, Sukuk bond offer

FEC approves $2.2bn external borrowing plan with Eurobond, Sukuk bond offer

The rise of defensive stocks in today's economy

The rise of defensive stocks in today's economy

Key technologies driving advanced analytics in financial forecasting

Key technologies driving advanced analytics in financial forecasting

How AI is making crypto trading easier for beginners

How AI is making crypto trading easier for beginners

Advantages of using the platforms of Sports betting

Advantages of using the platforms of Sports betting

AdMoni transforms digital advertising with new leadership and innovative services

AdMoni transforms digital advertising with new leadership and innovative services

﻿5 Essential tips for starting in Mu online

﻿5 Essential tips for starting in Mu online

Nigeria recovered $5 billion in stolen assets over 25 years

Nigeria recovered $5 billion in stolen assets over 25 years

Top 10 online platforms for stress relief after a busy day

Top 10 online platforms for stress relief after a busy day

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa Startup Festival to drive innovation, impact, collaboration across continent

Africa Startup Festival to drive innovation, impact, collaboration across continent

How Vortex Valour Works? The beginner-friendly guide

How Vortex Valour Works? The beginner-friendly guide

The appointment of lfeoma Chuks-Adizue to the newly created role of Managing Director, Africa

Global Citizen appoints renowned business leader Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue as MD, Africa

Top 5 most profitable African countries to become a landlord mid-2024

Top 5 most profitable African countries to become a landlord mid-2024