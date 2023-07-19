ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FCCPC moves to tackle market associations over rising food cost

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission's chairman stated that the commission will confront market associations that operated as cartels showcasing anti-competitive conduct which has led to the exorbitant increment in the price of basic food items.

FCCPC moves to tackle market associations over rising food cost
FCCPC moves to tackle market associations over rising food cost

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Executive Vice-Chairman of the FCCPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera during a stakeholders’ meeting tagged “Fair Food Prices in Nigeria, Multi-stakeholder Workshop” organized by the commission.

Speaking further, Irukera said the commission was ready to confront market associations that operated as cartels and also showcased anti-competitive conduct which led to the exorbitant increment in the price of basic food items.

He said, “We will continue to monitor the market, and where we find that prices are excessive or find exploitative conduct, or find that consumers are being taken advantage of, we will intervene. One of the ways of intervening is unlocking the bottlenecks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is what I just said, associations that come together to determine at what price beans should be sold, associations that come together to decide that nobody in a particular market should take yam, beans or rice from any other person except their members, we will proceed against them.”

Recall President Bola Tinubu recently declared a state of emergency to tackle increased food prices and shortages. The FG said the move aimed to improve food security and supply, as increasing prices have caused widespread hardship across the country.

According to a UN report published in January 2023, the number of Nigerians that may not afford nutritious food every day has been pegged at 25 million.

While most of the price increments have been traced to the activities of these market associations, some economic factors have also been noticed to influence the price of food items. Early this year, there was a surge in food prices during the naira redesign policy which caused scarcity of cash across the country.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed the inflation rate rose to 21.91% in February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent increase in fuel prices has also caused a hike in food prices as businessmen, food producers and retailers are currently facing hard times as they have to spend more money to transport their products.

With the increase in transportation costs, most of the traders who deal mainly in food products have been forced to transfer a huge part of the costs to the customers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tanzania to pay $109.5 million for contract infringement, here’s the history of the case

Tanzania to pay $109.5 million for contract infringement, here’s the history of the case

FCCPC moves to tackle market associations over rising food cost

FCCPC moves to tackle market associations over rising food cost

Heirs General, Life Assurance launch multiple digital channels

Heirs General, Life Assurance launch multiple digital channels

Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begin in Kenya, posing threat to Safaricom, others

Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begin in Kenya, posing threat to Safaricom, others

Nigeria's economy under pressure as fuel hits the highest-ever price

Nigeria's economy under pressure as fuel hits the highest-ever price

IMF's $271 million support to help rebuild Burundi's economy after years of political unrest

IMF's $271 million support to help rebuild Burundi's economy after years of political unrest

African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program

African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program

Africa's gaming market projected to surpass $1 billion by 2024

Africa's gaming market projected to surpass $1 billion by 2024

Nigerians pay more for international flights as airlines adjust exchange rate to ₦803/$1

Nigerians pay more for international flights as airlines adjust exchange rate to ₦803/$1

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Central-Bank-of-Nigeria

FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023

UNICEF is happy to partner with Unilever Nigeria on this important initiative that focuses on developing critical 21st-century skills for young people.

Unilever Nigeria partners UNICEF to reach 3 million youths for FUCAP programme

#ThisGirlInvests campaign to promote financial independence and security for women across Nigeria.

#ThisGirlInvests: United Capital wants all women to invest for their future

Zabira Technologies and its product Grip organized an electrifying campus activation at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Akoka.

Zabira Technologies ignites excitement with campus activation at Federal College of Education Akoka