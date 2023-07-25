Ex-MAN chairman tasks CBN on adequate forex for manufacturers

Adegbite made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Ota, Ogun. According to him, the decrease in forex rates has disastrous impacts on manufacturers.

The former MAN Chairman said that most manufacturers imported raw materials and booked these imports when the forex rate was about ₦475 to a dollar.

Adegbite said that now the manufacturers paid about ₦750 to a dollar for Letter of Credit obligations, adding that sourcing at the import and export market was also still not very liquid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The apex bank needs to put more liquidity into the import and export market so that maturing Letter of Credit can be paid for as soon as requests are made,” he said.