ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Renowned Economist, Dr Muda Yusuf, has urged the Federal Government to address the social outcomes of its recent reforms, especially the inflationary pressure induced by the fuel subsidy removal.

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal
Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

Recommended articles

According to him, there is need for urgent measures that will mitigate the soaring cost of living and the escalating operating and production costs, especially for businesses. He stated that the Nigerian economy was impacted by diverse global and domestic variables in the first half of the year.

Some of which, he said, included the Russian-Ukrainian war, the persistent monetary tightening in the advanced economies and a growing fragmentation of the global economy amid increasing anti-globalisation sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that on the domestic front, major headwinds to growth were the naira redesign policy, dysfunctional foreign exchange policy and the political transition processes. Others, Yusuf said, include weak recovery of oil production and the intractable challenge of insecurity in some parts of the country.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth remained weak and fragile as it slowed to 2.31 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, from 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“It is laudable that the President Bola Tinubu administration is charting a new and positive course for the economy which portends bright prospects for recovery and growth.

“Already, there are clear indications of elevated investors confidence, improvement in the government fiscal space, higher prospects of exchange rate stability in the near term, and positive expectations of better economic governance.

“Meanwhile, the Tinubu administration needs to promptly deploy measures to mitigate the current headwinds inflicted by the current reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The interventions should be a mix of direct interventions, tax incentives for low-income employees and small businesses, reduction in import duty on some critical intermediate products for key sectors of the economy, import duty concessions for the transportation, health, power and energy sectors.

“The improved fiscal space created by the reforms should make these mitigating measures feasible and they have to be implemented urgently in order to give the current reforms a human face,” he said.

Yusuf projected that inflationary pressures may intensify in the near term and the exchange rate may come under pressure in the short term as demand backlog exerts pressure on the official forex window.

He, however, stated that the pressure was expected to ease before the end of the year, paving way for an equilibrium exchange rate which would be more tolerable and sustainable.

Yusuf urged the Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN) to put in place a sustainable intervention framework to moderate the volatility in the foreign exchange market.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said with a better fiscal space, the outlook for lower fiscal deficit, moderation in the growth of public debt, reduction in debt service burden, and an improvement in the macroeconomic stability were very positive.

The economist explained that all of these would impact on economic growth prospects in the second half of the year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Save the Date: Join Product Leader professionals at the first edition of THE DIVE 2023

Save the Date: Join Product Leader professionals at the first edition of THE DIVE 2023

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

Economist tasks FG on reforms to ease fuel subsidy removal

Nigeria's real estate industry and its prevalent challenges

Nigeria's real estate industry and its prevalent challenges

Wema Bank's 5 for 5 promo launches 3rd season, rewards customers with ₦90m in cash prizes

Wema Bank's 5 for 5 promo launches 3rd season, rewards customers with ₦90m in cash prizes

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Warnings of the resource curse echo in Tanzania’s parliament

Best online casinos in South Africa for gambling 2023: Top South African casinos updated

Best online casinos in South Africa for gambling 2023: Top South African casinos updated

In times like these, you need Kredi Bank

In times like these, you need Kredi Bank

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints (Credit: MakeMoney.ng)

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

Chamswitch

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

Mr Leke Oluwatosin CEO, LSX Integrated Agro Processing

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert