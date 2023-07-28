$100 Google Play Giftcard to Naira today

Ridima has been known to pay customers instantly without anyform of delay. We left the rate at #55,000 – #60,000 due to the fact that giftcard rates fluctuates with respect to demand and supply but be rest assured that you will get the best rate in Nigeria only on myridima.

We pride ourselves with the fact that our platform has been vetted by external bodies and confirmed as the most secure giftcard platform in Nigeria.

Highest Google Play Gift card rates in Nigeria 2023

Gift card rates are constantly changing but you can always see the current rate of any gift card here. As of August 2023, this is the best rate for google play gift cards in Nigeria.

$10 Google Play card: ₦5,500 – ₦6,000

$20 Google Play card: ₦11,000 – ₦12,000

$50 Google Play card: ₦27,500 – ₦30,000

$100 Google Play card: ₦55,000 – ₦60,000

$200 Google Play card: ₦110,000 – ₦120,000

$300 Google Play card: ₦165,000 – ₦180,000

$500 Google Play card: ₦275,000 – ₦300,000

How to sell $100 Google Play Giftcard in Nigeria

Google Play gift cards can now be sold in Nigeria in exchange for cash at the highest rate worldwide only on myridima.com. I specified myridima.com because it has been vetted by external bodies and confirmed as the most secure platform to sell giftcards in Nigeria.

To sell your giftcards on myridima, simply follow the steps below:

Create an account via our website or mobile app. Download the Ridima Mobile App from Google Play Store or Apple Store. Register and set up your account profile. Verify your BVN for added security. Add your bank account details for easy fund withdrawal. Click “TRADE GIFT CARDS” and select “SELL GIFT CARDS.” Search for Google Play gift card. Specify the currency and card type (Physical card, Ecode, Receipt, etc.). Enter card details: sub-category, value, and amount. Review the cash payout in Naira and proceed. Verify the gift card by entering the Ecode or uploading a photo. Confirm the transaction and receive instant cash in your account wallet for withdrawal.

FAQs on selling $100 Google Play Gift cards in Nigeria

Q1. Can I sell my Google Play gift card for Naira?

A1. Yes, there are several platforms and online marketplaces where you can sell your Google Play gift cards for Naira.

Q2. What information do I need to provide when selling my Google Play gift card?

A2. Typically, you’ll need to provide the gift card code and the value of the card.

Q3. How can I ensure the security of my Google Play gift card when selling it?

A3. Prioritize reputable platforms like myridima.com with a proven track record of successful gift card transactions.

Q4. How much can i sell $100 Google Play Gift Card in Nigeria 2023?

A4. You can sell your $100 Google Play gift card for #55,000 – #60,000 only on myridima.com

Q5. How much can i sell $500 Google Play Gift Card in Nigeria 2023?

A5. You can sell your $500 Google Play gift card for #275,000 – #300,000 only on myridima.com.

---