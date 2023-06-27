DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

It has a 10-year original tenor, with term-to-maturity of five years, nine months. Also on July 17, the DMO will re-open a 14.70%, June 2033 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with 10-year original tenor and term-to-maturity of nine years, 11 months.

On the same date, the DMO will re-open a 15.45 per cent June 2038 FGN bond valued at between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with 15-year original tenor, and term-to-maturity of 14 years, 11 months.

Again, on July 17, the office will re-open a 15.70%, June 2053 FGN bond, valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with 30-year original tenor, and term-to-maturity of 29 years, 11 months.

On Aug. 14, the DMO says it will, again, re-open the 14.55 per cent, April 2029 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, this time, with term-to-maturity of five years, eight months.

Also on Aug. 14, the DMO will re-open the 14.70 per cent, July 2033 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with term-to-maturity of nine years, 10 months. It will also re-open the 15.45%, June 2038 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion on Aug. 14; this time, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, 10 months.

Also on Aug. 14, the DMO will re-open the 15.70%, June 2053 FGN bond valued at between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with a new term-to-maturity of 29 years, 10 months.

On Sept. 11, the DMO will, again, re-open the 14.55%, April 2029 FGN bond, valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion; with a new term-to-maturity of five years, seven months.

Also, on Sept. 11, it will re-open the 14.70%, June 2033 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion; with term-to-maturity of nine years, nine months.

On the same date, it will re-open the 15.45%, June 2038 FGN bond, valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, nine months.

Finally, on Sept 11, the DMO will re-open the 15.70%, June 2053 FGN bond, valued at between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion; with term-to-maturity of 29 years, nine months.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FGN savings bonds, like other government securities such as the FGN savings bonds, the treasury bills, and the Sukuk bond, constitute the domestic component of government borrowing plan.