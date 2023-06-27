ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Debt Management Office has indicated plans to issue Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds valued at ₦1.2 trillion in its third quarter “Bond Issuance Calendar” for 2023.

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3 (The Cable)
DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3 (The Cable)

Recommended articles

It has a 10-year original tenor, with term-to-maturity of five years, nine months. Also on July 17, the DMO will re-open a 14.70%, June 2033 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with 10-year original tenor and term-to-maturity of nine years, 11 months.

On the same date, the DMO will re-open a 15.45 per cent June 2038 FGN bond valued at between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with 15-year original tenor, and term-to-maturity of 14 years, 11 months.

Again, on July 17, the office will re-open a 15.70%, June 2053 FGN bond, valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with 30-year original tenor, and term-to-maturity of 29 years, 11 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Aug. 14, the DMO says it will, again, re-open the 14.55 per cent, April 2029 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, this time, with term-to-maturity of five years, eight months.

Also on Aug. 14, the DMO will re-open the 14.70 per cent, July 2033 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with term-to-maturity of nine years, 10 months. It will also re-open the 15.45%, June 2038 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion on Aug. 14; this time, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, 10 months.

Also on Aug. 14, the DMO will re-open the 15.70%, June 2053 FGN bond valued at between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with a new term-to-maturity of 29 years, 10 months.

On Sept. 11, the DMO will, again, re-open the 14.55%, April 2029 FGN bond, valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion; with a new term-to-maturity of five years, seven months.

Also, on Sept. 11, it will re-open the 14.70%, June 2033 FGN bond valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion; with term-to-maturity of nine years, nine months.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same date, it will re-open the 15.45%, June 2038 FGN bond, valued between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, nine months.

Finally, on Sept 11, the DMO will re-open the 15.70%, June 2053 FGN bond, valued at between ₦80 billion to ₦100 billion; with term-to-maturity of 29 years, nine months.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FGN savings bonds, like other government securities such as the FGN savings bonds, the treasury bills, and the Sukuk bond, constitute the domestic component of government borrowing plan.

NAN reports that for re-openings of previously issued bonds, successful bidders would be required to pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned plus any accrued interest on the instrument.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ChamsSwitch is certified for UnionPay Card issuing and processing to drive financial digitalization in Nigeria and beyond

ChamsSwitch is certified for UnionPay Card issuing and processing to drive financial digitalization in Nigeria and beyond

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria

HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria

Consensys’ “Global Survey on Crypto and Web3 Reveals Support for Underlying Web3 Concepts, And an Opportunity For Broader Education + Nigeria leads the way in knowledge of crypto Globally

Consensys’ “Global Survey on Crypto and Web3” Reveals Support for Underlying Web3 Concepts, And an Opportunity For Broader Education + Nigeria leads the way in knowledge of crypto Globally

See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report (Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images)

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎465 to the dollar within the day's trading (image used for illustration) [Punch]

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday