ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

DMO records ₦‎312bn subscription in August bond auction

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, the DMO held the FGN bond auction on Monday, amidst monetary policy tightening and uncertainties.

Debt-management-office
Debt-management-office

Recommended articles

The DMO made this known in a statement released through its official website on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DMO held the FGN bond auction on Monday, amidst monetary policy tightening and uncertainties.

Four instruments were offered to investors at the auction. The instruments were 14.55% April 2029 FGN bond; 14.70% June 2033 FGN bond; 15.45% June 2038 FGN bond and 15.70% June 2053 FGN bond.

They were valued at ₦‎90 billion each, making a total offer of ₦‎360bn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In spite of current market conditions, the auction received a total subscription of ₦312.56 billion.

“Investors’ appetite for the 15.70 June 2053 (30-year bond) remained strong, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71 times.

“The amount allotted to successful bidders for the four instruments was ₦‎227.76 billion.

“Allotments were made at 13.85% for the 14.55% April 2029 instrument and 15.00% for the 14.70% June 2033 instrument.

Also “15.20% was for the 15.45% June 2038 instrument, and 15.85% for the 15.70% June 2053 instrument, ” the DMO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FGN bond, like the FGN savings bond and the sovereign sukuk, are FGN securities which constitute the local component of government borrowing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DMO records ₦‎312bn subscription in August bond auction

DMO records ₦‎312bn subscription in August bond auction

See the vital $500 Million food deal Egypt has secured with Abu Dhabi

See the vital $500 Million food deal Egypt has secured with Abu Dhabi

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

We have no plan to increase our PMS pump prices  —  NNPC

CBN set to take new measures to stabilise naira against dollar

CBN set to take new measures to stabilise naira against dollar

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Folashodun Shonubi [Legit]

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

The acting governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi . [Naira Metrics]

CBN set to take new measures to stabilise naira against dollar

Also, WhatsApp users can now enjoy video calls in landscape mode on smartphones [Meta]

WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

Samo Onyemelukwe, Senior VP of Global Business Development at TRACE and also the co-Executive Producer of the Trace Awards & Festival

The subsidy removal and Nigerian youth