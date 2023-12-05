Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2024 call for applications

Established in 2015 by ARM in honour of its founding CEO, Deji Alli, DAAYTA reflects the firm’s dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and nurturing young entrepreneurs.

DAAYTA is a youth awards program dedicated to recognising and fostering the potential of young entrepreneurs who demonstrate intelligence, innovation, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of the people and communities around them. The program aligns with ARM's vision of building a better future by investing in the next generation of change-makers.

The winner of DAAYTA 2024 will receive funding of ₦12,000,000 (twelve million naira) over one year. This funding is intended for developing a robust business plan, completing entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, and financing a 5-month acceleration program to develop their venture at a reputable entrepreneurial hub in Lagos.

Young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and a commitment to positive community impact are invited to submit their applications here - https://bit.ly/49PL3ca. The application process details and criteria can be found on our website. Application closes on January 9, 2024.

About ARM

Founded in 1994 with its roots as an asset management firm, Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) has transformed into one of Nigeria's foremost non-bank financial institutions, specialising in Traditional Asset Management and Specialized Funds.

Renowned as a premier investment management firm, ARM offers a comprehensive suite of asset management services to a wide-ranging and varied clientele. This includes corporations, foundations, charities, high net-worth individuals, and small savers. For further information, please visit their official website at https://www.arm.com.ng/.

About TechnoVision

TechnoVision, under the brand name TechnoVision Communications Limited, is a technology services company that guides clients on technology-driven transformations and early-stage entrepreneurship in Africa, for more details visit; http://tvcng.com/.

