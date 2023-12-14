ADVERTISEMENT
Spectranet Jara Dealer Promotion: Spectranet rewards partners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jara Dealer Rewards - Jibril Nasiru, Regional Sales Manager, Spectranet
Jara Dealer Rewards - Jibril Nasiru, Regional Sales Manager, Spectranet

Over Fifteen Dealers were rewarded with various household electronic gadgets ranging from Power Generating Sets, Washing Machines, and Refrigerators, to Standing Fans, Shopping Vouchers and Cash Gifts for surpassing the target.

Speaking at the presentation of the awards which was held at various locations within Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan, Raja Ramaswamy, Regional Head of Sales commended the dealers for achieving the set goals within the stipulated time as well as upholding the brand’s value and essence to her customers across the nation.

Jara Dealer Rewards - Raja Ramaswamy Regional Sales Head, Spectranet Nig
Jara Dealer Rewards - Raja Ramaswamy Regional Sales Head, Spectranet Nig
He went further to state that “the Dealer’s Reward Program is part of our commitment to nurturing sustainable partnerships. It is also our way of saying thank you to our Dealers for being at the forefront of servicing our customers with utmost dedication and ensuring that customers remain satisfied with the service offering of the brand”.

Abah Ezekiella Ihotu the Managing Director of Beeps, Abuja and a beneficiary of the Spectranet Jara Dealer Reward went home with the Star prize of a Power Generating Set. During the presentation, she expressed her gratitude and commended Spectranet for the gift. “This was almost unexpected but very welcome. This gift will go a long way to support our business for more growth. Thank you!”

Speaking on behalf of the dealers, Jovita Ezinne the Managing Director of PREPLAZE who won a washing Machine, said that "the Spectranet Jara Dealer promotion is commendable, as it has brought out the best in everyone involved. Our joint efforts in this way will continue to ensure that the Spectranet brand gets the right appreciation and market acceptance it deserves.”

Jara Dealer Rewards - Jibril Nasiru, Regional Sales Manager, Raja Ramasw
Jara Dealer Rewards - Jibril Nasiru, Regional Sales Manager, Raja Ramasw

She added that more such initiatives should be introduced as we are getting added benefits from the points.

As disclosed during the launch of the program, Maneesh Kulshrestha, Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet disclosed that…“the Spectranet Jara Dealer Reward Program is about Point Acquisition on every Customer recharge – where Dealers who accumulate the most points from data renewals done in their outlets gets rewarded with valuable gift items and Cash Prizes”.

In this season of celebration, Spectranet is giving back to show appreciation to Customers and Dealers for their loyalty and support throughout the year. He concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

