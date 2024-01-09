Dangote Refinery ready to begin production after receiving 6m barrels of crude oil

The refinery has received its last batch of six million barrels of crude oil from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

This development was announced in a statement on Monday, January 8, 2023.

“Dangote refinery appears set to commence production of refined petroleum products with the receipt of the sixth batch of barrels of crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited,” the company said.

The facility has been receiving crude oil shipments since December 2023.

Its first cargo of one million barrels of crude oil from Shell International Trading and Shipping Co (STASCO) was received on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The world’s largest single-train refinery took the delivery of the last cargo of one million barrels of crude via MT ALMI SUN on Monday to complete the six million barrels of crude oil needed for the facility to begin operation.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Akin Omole, had told journalists at the Dangote Quay in Ibeju-Lekki, that the facility would be set for production after the delivery of six million barrels of crude.

“Once the six million barrels are fully delivered, it will facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas before subsequently progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit,” Omole ad said.