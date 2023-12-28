ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Hackers steal $2bn worth of cryptocurrency in 2023 - DeFI

Solomon Ekanem

The amount stolen in 2023 is a far decline from the figures recorded in 2022 .

Hackers stole $2bn in cryptocurrency in 2023 [Money Control]
Hackers stole $2bn in cryptocurrency in 2023 [Money Control]

Recommended articles

The report released by De.FI, a Web3 security firm which ranks the worst-ever crypto hacks revealed the amount stolen in 2023 was a far decline from the figures recorded in 2022 which was an all-time-record of around $3.8 billion.

The security firm which also runs the REKT database stated that the reported fraud in 2023 represented the high volume of vulnerabilities in the global crypto industry as efforts were being made to address them.

The firm noted in the report it shared with Techcrunch that “this amount, though dispersed across various incidents, underscores the persistent vulnerabilities and challenges within the DeFi ecosystem,”

ADVERTISEMENT

“2023 stood as a testament to both the ongoing vulnerabilities and the strides made in addressing them, even as interest in the space was relatively muted by the ongoing bear market in the first half of the year.”

Some of the major crypto firms targeted in the hack include; Hong Kong-based crypto company, Mixin which lost $200 million after suffering a data breach in September this year.

Others include Euler Finance, ($200 million); Multichain ($126 million), BonqDAO ($120 million), Poloniex ($114 million) and Atomic Wallet ($100 million), among several others.

Another blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs had earlier revealed that about $1.7 billion was stolen in crypto funds as at December 2023. The firm also noted that criminals had made 70% of the stolen finds in 2023 from the top 10 hacks.

Some of the attacks which include hacks from the decentralised lending app Euler Finance, Multichain bridge connecting different blockchains, and Poloniex crypto exchange netted $100 million each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blockchain analytics firm, Elliptic, noted that hackers mainly target cross-chain services which involves swapping of crypto assets between different tokens or blockchains, as the preferred money laundering method for a range of cybercrimes, including scams and crypto thefts.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hackers steal $2bn worth of cryptocurrency in 2023 - DeFI

Hackers steal $2bn worth of cryptocurrency in 2023 - DeFI

Samsung unveils budget-friendly ‘Assurance’, Galaxy A05

Samsung unveils budget-friendly ‘Assurance’, Galaxy A05

British American Tobacco agrees to pay $110 million fine after Nigeria antitrust probe

British American Tobacco agrees to pay $110 million fine after Nigeria antitrust probe

World Bank forecasts worsening insecurity and economic hardship in six Nigerian states

World Bank forecasts worsening insecurity and economic hardship in six Nigerian states

FG set to release regulations to help digital lenders with loan recovery

FG set to release regulations to help digital lenders with loan recovery

Nigeria to commence the supply of gas to South Africa

Nigeria to commence the supply of gas to South Africa

Holiday Cyber Scams: Why it's crucial to stay informed

Holiday Cyber Scams: Why it's crucial to stay informed

Your funds are safe in banks - CBN assures safety of depositors' funds in Nigerian banks

Your funds are safe in banks - CBN assures safety of depositors' funds in Nigerian banks

13 tips for becoming successful in real estate, from young industry leaders

13 tips for becoming successful in real estate, from young industry leaders

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries that have defaulted on debt repayment

African countries that have defaulted on debt repayment

Nigeria to commence the supply of gas to South Africa

Nigeria to commence the supply of gas to South Africa

Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele

Nigeria to buy banks acquired by deposed Central Bank governor

List of Nigerian states that experienced a debt reduction

List of Nigerian states that experienced a debt reduction