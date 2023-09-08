ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Consummate Traders announces comprehensive 2-stage evaluation for aspiring proprietary traders

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyConsummateTraders

Consummate Traders, prominent proprietary trading firm has announced its advanced and transparent two-stage evaluation process.
Consummate Traders, prominent proprietary trading firm has announced its advanced and transparent two-stage evaluation process.

Recommended articles

This detailed methodology reaffirms the firm’s commitment to sourcing and cultivating the top trading talents in the sector. Consummate Traders’ evaluation has been meticulously designed to attract only those who demonstrate superior aptitude in the field.

Consummate Traders provides an array of resources like comprehensive educational content and state-of-the-art statistical tools, aimed at enabling traders to hone their strategies continually.
Consummate Traders provides an array of resources like comprehensive educational content and state-of-the-art statistical tools, aimed at enabling traders to hone their strategies continually. Pulse Nigeria

The initial phase, known as The Challenge, serves as an introductory assessment of a trader’s capabilities. It is comprehensive, focusing not just on profitability but on adherence to specific performance metrics and stringent risk management standards, which include observing daily and overarching loss limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this is the Verification stage, tailored to emphasize the importance of consistent trading practices. Here, the emphasis is on achieving stable, regular gains and the continuation of rigorous risk management standards set in the Challenge phase.

Traders who successfully navigate both stages are not only entrusted with managing Consummate Traders' capital but are also awarded a portion of the profits accrued during their evaluation. This structure reflects the company's dedication to recognizing and rewarding exceptional performance.

Consummate Traders provides an array of resources. These include comprehensive educational content and state-of-the-art statistical tools, all aimed at enabling traders to hone their strategies continually.

A key distinguishing factor of Consummate Traders' assessment process is its unyielding commitment to fairness and transparency. Every criterion, from profit targets to risk parameters, is clearly delineated to ensure objectivity.

The partnership with Kwakol Markets, a respected ASIC-regulated multi-asset broker, further solidifies Consummate Traders' dedication to offering its traders a top-tier trading environment. For further details on Consummate Traders and its innovative evaluation process, interested parties can visit Consummate Traders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Contact:

Company: Consummate Traders

Email: support@consummatetraders.com

Phone: +1 (903) 320-4954

Website: https://www.consummatetraders.com

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyConsummateTraders

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Then & Now - 5 ways Google is improving Search in Africa

Then & Now - 5 ways Google is improving Search in Africa

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

Buy Instagram Followers: 7 best sites to buy real & non-drop Instagram followers

Buy Instagram Followers: 7 best sites to buy real & non-drop Instagram followers

Consummate Traders announces comprehensive 2-stage evaluation for aspiring proprietary traders

Consummate Traders announces comprehensive 2-stage evaluation for aspiring proprietary traders

H1 2023: FCMB Group Plc reports 148% profit growth

H1 2023: FCMB Group Plc reports 148% profit growth

Africa has potential to feed itself and thrive through agricultural exports - President Ruto asserts

Africa has potential to feed itself and thrive through agricultural exports - President Ruto asserts

Nigeria, Iran and Iraq grew OPEC’s oil production output in August

Nigeria, Iran and Iraq grew OPEC’s oil production output in August

Amidst scrutiny the Gabon coup finally gets a nod of approval, tagged as a “good coup

Amidst scrutiny the Gabon coup finally gets a nod of approval, tagged as a “good coup”

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kolawole Adeniyi, Head of Q-commerce for Glovo Nigeria; Lorenzo Mayol, Brands Ads Director for Glovo Africa, Vivien Iberi, Operations Excellence Manager for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria, Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo, Tosin Olukoya, Strategy Manager for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria; Hubertus Rick, CEO for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria; Bunmi Adeleye, Chief Strategy Officer for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria and Mauricio Gomez, Chief Strategy Officer for Glovo at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Glovo and Shoprite Nigeria on May 11, 2023.

Glovo and Shoprite enter a strategic partnership to offer home deliveries in Nigeria

The Redmi Note 12 Series Mega Discount

Redmi Note 12 Series Mega Discount: Your gateway to value and innovation

Nigeria records 10% surge in VAT collections, reaching N781 Billion in Q2 2023 - NBS

Nigeria records 10% surge in VAT collections, reaching N781 Billion in Q2 2023 - NBS

A total of $63.60 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday [Reuters/Joe Penney]

Naira rises slightly to gain 0.39% against dollar at official rate