ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

Ima Elijah

Allegations have arisen that certain banks are diverting foreign exchange away from legitimate channels.

Folashodun Shonubi [Legit]
Folashodun Shonubi [Legit]

Recommended articles

Allegations have arisen that certain banks are diverting foreign exchange away from legitimate channels and funneling them into the unofficial foreign exchange market.

The acting CBN governor, Folashodun Shonubi, delivered these crucial remarks during a lecture entitled "Diaspora Remittances and Nigerian Economic Development" in Abuja. Shonubi highlighted the urgency of enforcing stringent measures to combat illicit remittances, ensuring that funds are directed through proper avenues to bolster economic growth.

"We will not hesitate to expose and condemn the commercial banks engaged in such illicit practices," Shonubi declared unequivocally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Shonubi highlighted the shortcomings of the existing remittance system. He pointed out that the cost of transferring money from the diaspora to Sub-Saharan Africa stands at approximately 9 percent of every $100, a figure he deemed excessively high and unparalleled globally.

Despite the challenges posed by informal channels, Nigeria has still managed to attract a substantial amount of remittances, with a staggering $16.7 billion influx. However, a significant portion of these funds bypasses the official foreign exchange market.

"We are vigorously striving to incentivise individuals to route their funds through formal channels, steering clear of the convoluted informal avenues," Shonubi stressed.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment industry

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment industry

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

See how most Tanzanians feel about their government

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

CBN to expose banks trading illegal forex

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

Nigeria is set to build an AI ecosystem for a million local devolpers

Nigeria is set to build an AI ecosystem for a million local devolpers

PoS service charge price fixing not agreed to by all operators – FG

PoS service charge price fixing not agreed to by all operators – FG

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Ghana’s trade with the US hits a record high $1.8 billion trade surplus

Ghana’s trade with the US hits a record high $1.8 billion trade surplus

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Also, WhatsApp users can now enjoy video calls in landscape mode on smartphones [Meta]

WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

Samo Onyemelukwe, Senior VP of Global Business Development at TRACE and also the co-Executive Producer of the Trace Awards & Festival

The subsidy removal and Nigerian youth

OPay has surged to the forefront of Nigeria's fintech realm, securing an esteemed position as the sole Nigerian digital payments platform on CNBC and Statista's esteemed ranking.

Nigeria's OPay takes the lead in Fintech landscape, earns CNBC, Statista global ranking

Access Bank, a leading financial institution, has announced it would reward customers ₦135 million in cash prizes to over 800 lucky customers in its season 15 DiamondXtra campaign.

Access Bank to reward customers with ₦135m in DIamondXtra Season 15