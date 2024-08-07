CBN provides support for proposed merger of 2 Nigerian banks

According to a statement by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi-Ali, this strategic move is designed to bolster the stability of Nigeria’s financial system and avert potential systemic risks.

Sidi-Ali said that the merger was contingent upon the financial support from the CBN.

“The fund will be instrumental in addressing Unity Bank’s total obligations to the Central Bank and other stakeholders.

“It is unequivocal to state that the CBN’s action is in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 (2) of the CBN Act, 2007.

”This arrangement is crucial for the financial health and operational stability of the post-merger organisation,” she said.

She said that it was important to emphasise that no Nigerian bank currently faced a precarious situation comparable to that of Heritage Bank, which was recently liquidated.

She said that the apex bank remained committed to safeguarding depositors’ interests and ensuring the smooth functioning of the banking sector through proactive measures and strategic interventions.