ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

CBN lifts restrictions on domiciliary accounts, allows $10k daily withdrawals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN will continue to issue further guidance as it implements ongoing reforms.

The headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja
The headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja

Recommended articles

According to the Director, Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, these policy changes aim to promote transparency, liquidity and price discovery in the FX market.

AbdulMumin said that this is in order to improve FX supply, discourage speculation, enhance customer confidence and ensure overall stability in the FX market.

He said that in line with deliberations at an extraordinary Bankers' Committee meeting held on June 16, the CBN provided further guidance to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) as follows.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All visible and invisible transactions (medicals, school fees, BTA/PTA, airline and other remittances) are eligible for the Investors' and Exporters' (I&E) window.

"DMBs shall ensure expeditious processing of all eligible invisible transactions on behalf of their customers using the applicable rate at the I&E window.

"Ordinary domiciliary account holders shall have unfettered and unrestricted access to funds in their accounts.

"Domiciliary account holders are permitted to utilise cash deposits not exceeding $10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer," he said.

The CBN spokesman said that the DMBs are mandated to provide returns to the CBN, including the purpose for such transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that cash deposits into domiciliary accounts would not be restricted, subject to DMBs conducting proper Know Your Customer (KYC), due diligence.

"The CBN will prioritise the orderly settlement of any committed FX forward transactions as they fall due in order to boost market confidence further.

"The Bank will normalise its Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) maintenance processes and ensure equity in its implementation across the banking industry," he assured.

He added that the apex bank would continue to engage stakeholders and issue further guidance as it implements the ongoing reforms.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kenya and the European Union just signed a landmark trade agreement

Kenya and the European Union just signed a landmark trade agreement

Pure Bliss unveils millionaire promo, 60 millionaires to emerge in 60 days

Pure Bliss unveils millionaire promo, 60 millionaires to emerge in 60 days

List of national budgets for East African countries 2023/2024

List of national budgets for East African countries 2023/2024

Johann Rupert surpasses Aliko Dangote to become Africa's richest person

Johann Rupert surpasses Aliko Dangote to become Africa's richest person

CBN lifts restrictions on domiciliary accounts, allows $10k daily withdrawals

CBN lifts restrictions on domiciliary accounts, allows $10k daily withdrawals

Ghana aims to conclude debt restructuring before IMF loan assessment

Ghana aims to conclude debt restructuring before IMF loan assessment

Saudi Arabia's massive carbon credit purchase from Kenya raises doubts about climate change

Saudi Arabia's massive carbon credit purchase from Kenya raises doubts about climate change

Uganda faced with consequences as the US takes action against anti-LGBTQ legislation

Uganda faced with consequences as the US takes action against anti-LGBTQ legislation

See how Kenya’s $26 billion budget was influenced by the IMF and World Bank

See how Kenya’s $26 billion budget was influenced by the IMF and World Bank

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall.

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall

A total of $193.33 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday [Reuters/Joe Penney]

Naira drops 40.78%, officially exchanges for ₦‎664 per dollar

They are the first set of licences to establish crude oil terminals, sealed and granted by the NMDPRA (image used for illustration)

NNPCL, Belema get FG licences to operate 1st private crude oil export terminals

oraimo marks 3rd e-Shop anniversary with massive sales, discounts for fans

oraimo marks 3rd e-Shop anniversary with massive sales, discounts for fans