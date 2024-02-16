ADVERTISEMENT
CBN increases Price Verification System limit to 15% to tackle global inflation

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the PVS was initially introduced in 2022 to curb the over-invoicing of imports.

Central Bank of Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria

According to a circular by Dr Hassan Mahmud, Director, Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN, this is in a bid to check global inflation and other challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PVS was initially introduced in 2022 to curb the over-invoicing of imports.

It was mandated to ensure that prices of imported items that were above 2.5% above the global average prices were queried. The PVS is meant to streamline and regulate financial transactions and documentation in the banking sector to reduce over-pricing and ensure the price accuracy of imported goods.

According to Mahmud, due to global inflation and other related challenges, the CBN has reviewed the allowable limit of price deviation for exports and imports to -15% and +15% of global average prices respectively.

“Authorised dealer banks and the general public are hereby advised to note and comply accordingly,” he said.

He, however, said that the PVS was not meant to determine the actual prices of items for tariffs or duties charged by the government.

“It will, rather, enable the CBN to curtail the excess outflow of limited foreign exchange through over-invoicing and other price manipulation activities,” he stated.

In a related development, the apex bank also directed all authorised dealer banks to, henceforth, effect payment of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) through electronic channels only.

According to Mahmud, in a separate circular, this is in line with the commitment to ensure transparency and stability in the foreign exchange market and avoid malpractices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, payment of PTA/BTA by cash is no longer permitted.

“Authorised dealer banks shall henceforth effect payout of PTA/BTA through electronic channels only, including debit or credit cards.

“Authorised dealers and the general public are hereby to note and comply accordingly,” he added.

