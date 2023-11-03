CBN commences payment of $6.7bn forex backlog to affected banks

The minister of finance, Wale Edun, had earlier linked the continued decline in the value of the naira to overdue forward payments of about $6.8 billion.

Edun had also recently announced that Nigeria was expecting $10 billion of inflows to improve liquidity in the FX market adding that the development would come as a relief to local lenders who have been struggling to supply to businesses and individuals alike as Nigeria faces one of its worst dollar shortages.

According to Edun, the naira was bound to recover once the overdue contracts are settled, as it would improve foreign exchange inflows to the forex market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Punch reports that three banks, Citi Bank, Stanbic IBTC and Standard Chartered Bank received full payment of debts owed.

Reuters however, quotes the CBN spokesperson, Isa Abdulmumin as saying that about 14 banks have benefited from the repayments so far.

"The CBN has started paying the FX backlogs to banks. So far, 14 banks have been paid," the CBN spokesperson told Reuters but declined to give the amount or reveal the identity of the banks.

Other sources who spoke with Reuters also said the affected banks got payments of about $1 billion. Some of the banks got their full payments while others got as much as 80% of the backlog. The sources, however, said the payments would continue in the next few weeks.

The update has influenced the Nigerian foreign exchange market as the naira has just increased to ₦1,120 against the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira appreciated by ₦50 or 4.27% compared to the amount traded on Wednesday - ₦1,170.