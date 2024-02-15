ADVERTISEMENT
Cadbury Nigeria shareholders approve ₦1.14 billion increase in share capital

News Agency Of Nigeria

Cadbury Nigeria Plc [Nairametrics]
Fola Akande, the Company’s Secretary, said in a notification to Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in Lagos, that the shareholders gave the approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on February 8.

He said that this would be done by the creation of 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. Akande explained that such shares would rank pari passu with the company’s existing ordinary shares in the company’s capital. The company secretary stated that the firm had also converted its intercompany loan of $7.72 million(₦7.04 billion) it owed Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Ltd. into equity.

According to him, the converted equity is by the allotment of 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas. He said that each share would be at par with existing ordinary shares in the capital of the company at ₦17.50 per share.

Akande added that this would be approved based on the company’s share price as of the close of trading on December 27, 2023.

The shares created be allotted following resolution one above and the directors are authorised to take all steps necessary or incidental to effect the increase.

“The company’s Board of Directors is authorised to take all such lawful steps to pass all requisite resolutions.

“They also do all such other lawful acts and or things as may be necessary, incidental, supplemental, consequential to giving effect to the resolutions above.

“This includes listing the new shares on the stock exchange and all prior lawful steps taken by the directors are hereby ratified,” he said.

Akande said that resolutions 8a and b passed at the annual general meeting of the company on June 15, 2022, were erroneously passed and be corrected.

He said that in compliance with the requirements of Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and the Companies Regulation, 869,625,840 ordinary shares in the unissued share capital of the company as of June 15, 2022, be canceled.

The company’s secretary stated that the share capital of the company, following the cancellation is ₦939,100,981, comprising 1,778,201,962 ordinary shares of 50k each. He said that the records of the company at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) needed to be updated to reflect the correct share capital.

Akande noted that the relevant clauses of the Memorandum of Association of the company would be amended as necessary, to reflect the new share capital of the company, following the corrections and the increase in share capital.

