ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

BravoWheel's 'Yes or No Wheel' option can help you make decisions faster

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBravoWheel

BravoWheel's 'Yes or No Wheel' option can help you make decisions faster
BravoWheel's 'Yes or No Wheel' option can help you make decisions faster

Recommended articles

Most recently, on November 11, BravoWheel launched the "Yes or No Picker Wheel" feature to help users when given 2 options can easily choose Yes or No in a completely random and fair manner.

Our daily life has so many difficult decisions, choosing yes or no seems very simple but sometimes it is tough to make a choice. This is the reason why BravoWheel designed this tool. This yes-or-no Wheel tool helps you make decisions at the click of a button.

Yes or No Wheel is a fun and interesting way for people to make simple decisions quickly. This wheel has two options - yes or no. It can help you get an instant answer when you are unsure about making small daily choices. The Yes or No Wheel is easy to use and provides a lighthearted approach to getting guidance on simple questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yes or No Wheel is useful for anyone who struggles with making even minor decisions or wants a quick, random answer to basic questions. Here are some examples of who may enjoy using this wheel:

People who have trouble making up their minds may appreciate the Yes or No Wheel. They can spin the wheel to get a clear yes or no answer when they feel stuck going back and forth on inconsequential decisions. This takes the pressure off having to choose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students can use the Yes or No Wheel to help make simple choices like whether to study or go out with friends. The random wheel takes the bias out of the decision and may provide clarity.

Couples may have fun spinning the Yes or No Wheel to settle minor disagreements or decide what to eat for dinner. It injects some playfulness into making joint decisions.

Party hosts can let guests take turns spinning the wheel for entertainment. It engages people at the event and helps liven up the atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone looking for a new way to tackle daily decisions may enjoy the novelty of letting a wheel choose yes or no randomly. It provides a quick result without overthinking minor choices.

Using a Yes or No Wheel has several advantages:

ADVERTISEMENT

The wheel gives an immediate answer, perfect when you need to make a quick choice or don't want to spend time deliberating over trivial questions. Spin it and get a yes or no right away.

The wheel is completely unbiased in its randomness. You don't have to worry about your preferences influencing the decision. This is great when you want a neutral opinion.

Spinning the wheel is simple and entertaining. The tactile process of giving the wheel a spin and waiting for the arrow to land on yes or no adds a playful element to decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you use the wheel, you have to accept the result. This forces you to open up to different options and follow the wheel's guidance.

The definitive yes or no answer gives clear direction on how to move forward. You don't have to keep rethinking the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who struggle with making choices may find it liberating to put decisions in the hands of the wheel. It takes the pressure off them to choose correctly.

However, using a Yes or No Wheel also has some downsides:

The wheel works best for minor choices and inconsequential questions. It would be risky and ill-advised to use it for more important or nuanced decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letting the wheel decide eliminates your responsibility for the outcome. This can be problematic if you rely on it too often to make meaningful choices.

The wheel does not use any logic or criteria to decide. So its guidance may sometimes seem nonsensical or counterproductive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overusing the Yes or No Wheel could lead you to stop carefully thinking through options and weighing the pros and cons of decisions.

It's tempting to keep spinning the wheel until you get the answer you want. This defeats the purpose of unbiased randomness.

The wheel limits you to two choices - yes or no. It does not allow for more nuanced middle-ground decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If two people get opposite results spinning the wheel on the same question, it may spark an argument rather than resolve disagreement.

The CEO of BravoWheel said: “The Yes or No Wheel provides a fun, random approach to making inconsequential choices. For minor daily decisions, it can be lighthearted way to get quick guidance. However, it should not replace careful deliberation on more important questions.. Since its launch a month ago, there have been more than 100,000 visits and spins on the bravowheel.com website.”

In the plan to further develop other features of Spin the Wheel, Cuong Ngo - CEO BravoWheel shared: "We are continuing to perfect advanced features and have plans to develop further features such as: Random Number Generator or Color Picker Wheel - These are all useful features that help many young people have a more liberal and comfortable lifestyle. We hope to be welcomed by you in the near future.”

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByBravoWheel

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple authorised resellers stores in Nigeria now offer iPhone 15

Apple authorised resellers stores in Nigeria now offer iPhone 15

BravoWheel's 'Yes or No Wheel' option can help you make decisions faster

BravoWheel's 'Yes or No Wheel' option can help you make decisions faster

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

FG launches startup portal - here's how to apply for startup support

FG launches startup portal - here's how to apply for startup support

Nigeria tops list as airlines’ trapped funds in Africa hit $1.68 billion

Nigeria tops list as airlines’ trapped funds in Africa hit $1.68 billion

Mayor of Houston proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

Mayor of Houston proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

LUCA Visage sets to celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

LUCA Visage sets to celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Access Holdings Plc emerged the top earner during the period in review [BI]

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, the founder of Gtext Holdings. [Guardian]

Gtext Holdings gets 7 CEOs as founder steps down as Group CEO

Nigerian Customs officers [Info Guide]

Customs says Nigeria lost ₦1.3 trillion due to Buhari's tax waiver policies