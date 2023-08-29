ADVERTISEMENT
Battered naira exchanges for ₦‎775.34 per dollar at official market

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of $71.32 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎701 to the dollar within the day's trading (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The naira lost by 0.42% compared to the ₦‎772.12 it exchanged for the dollar on Monday. The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎769.66 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦‎799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦‎775.34.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎701 to the dollar within the day's trading.

