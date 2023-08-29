Battered naira exchanges for ₦775.34 per dollar at official market
A total of $71.32 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.
Recommended articles
The naira lost by 0.42% compared to the ₦772.12 it exchanged for the dollar on Monday. The open indicative rate closed at ₦769.66 to the dollar on Tuesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦775.34.
The naira sold for as low as ₦701 to the dollar within the day's trading.
ADVERTISEMENT
A total of $71.32 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Battered naira exchanges for ₦775.34 per dollar at official market
Investors gain ₦510 billion as Nigerian stock market hits 15-year high
Trade and diplomacy converge: Kenya and Indonesia sign pacts to enhance bilateral cooperation
Pernod Ricard Nigeria plants 3000 trees in Nigeria
From wildlife to wardrobes, see Tanzania’s plan to turn a profit on Maasai apparel
Bank's borrowing from CBN increases by 79% to ₦12 trillion in 8 months
Strategies for diversifying your Bitcoin portfolio
The benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita
Pulse Sports
Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest
Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass
Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband
Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo
Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy
Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo
Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido
Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots
ADVERTISEMENT