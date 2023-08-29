ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Bank's borrowing from CBN increases by 79% to ₦12 trillion in 8 months

Solomon Ekanem

The spate of intensified borrowing by merchant and commercial banks from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has indicated an increasing reliance on the apex bank for liquidity.

Central-Bank-of-Nigeria-Lagos
Central-Bank-of-Nigeria-Lagos

Recommended articles

This amount indicates a Year-on-Year increase of 79% when compared with the ₦6.96 trillion recorded in the first eight months of 2022. This increased borrowing which dominated the first months of the year was traced to the CBN's new naira note policy, a development that created a cash crunch in the economy.

Commercial banks and merchant banks make use of two windows to either access funds or make deposits with the CBN.

The Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window is used by banks to access liquidity to run their day-to-day business operations while the Standing Deposit Facility window(SDF) is used to deposit cash with the apex bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The steady increase in banks’ borrowings from the SLF reflects the increase in currency outside banks and currency in circulation (CIC) in the economy. In the first five months of 2023, the borrowing from the CBN intensified as it recorded ₦7.5trillion, an increase of 276% from ₦1.99 trillion reported in the first five months of 2022.

The figure further increased in the first six months (H1) to ₦10.25 trillion, representing an increase of 138% Year-on-Year (YoY) from ₦4.3 trillion borrowed during the corresponding period of H1 2022.

A monthly breakdown of the figures borrowed from the CBN in 2023 revealed the sum of ₦528.16 billion was supplied to banks in January. The figure dropped to ₦453.7 billion in February 2023. There was a significant increase In March as the figure rose by 776.22% to ₦3.98 trillion.

In April 2023, the sum of ₦4.47 trillion was borrowed by banks from the CBN.

For May and June 2023, the sum of ₦590.29 billion and ₦235.06 billion was recorded respectively, as the amount borrowed by the banks from the CBN while the figure stood at ₦908.43 billion in July and ₦1.3 trillion in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the above analysis, the month that recorded the highest borrowing by banks was April with ₦4.47 trillion, seconded by March which recorded an SLF figure of ₦3.98 trillion.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bank's borrowing from CBN increases by 79% to ₦12 trillion in 8 months

Bank's borrowing from CBN increases by 79% to ₦12 trillion in 8 months

Strategies for diversifying your Bitcoin portfolio

Strategies for diversifying your Bitcoin portfolio

The benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

The benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Nigeria gets very aggressive with oil thieves by launching air raids

Nigeria gets very aggressive with oil thieves by launching air raids

5 Chinese brands that have crept into your life and are flipping the narrative on Chinese-made goods

5 Chinese brands that have crept into your life and are flipping the narrative on Chinese-made goods

Nigeria's premier bicycle retail chain, Simba Planet pioneers e-bicycle solutions for sustainable business logistics

Nigeria's premier bicycle retail chain, Simba Planet pioneers e-bicycle solutions for sustainable business logistics

Nigeria's food import value increased by 121.7% to ₦1.9 trillion within 5 years

Nigeria's food import value increased by 121.7% to ₦1.9 trillion within 5 years

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Petrol price increases by 215% as Borno, Abia, Gombe residents pay more

Natural Gas (Credit: Wikipedia)

FG's alternative to petrol, CNG projected to cost ₦250 per litre

Central Bank of Nigeria

CBN moves to check BDC operators as naira slumps to ₦900 per dollar

Naira drops as it traded between ₦900 and ₦945 per dollar.

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar