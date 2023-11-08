ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Banks announce plans to discontinue use of old cheques by December 31

Solomon Ekanem

Customers have been warned that old standard cheques will not be accepted and will not be cleared from January 1, 2024.

Any bank that defaults will be sanctioned [PM News]
Any bank that defaults will be sanctioned [PM News]

Recommended articles

According to some messages sent out by the DMBs, customers were informed that the bank would discontinue the use of the old standard cheque in accordance with the CBN directive on the discontinuation of old cheques for transactions.

According to the CBN circular issued in 2019, DMBs were urged to stop accepting the old chequebooks and an initial deadline for the parallel run where the old and new chequebooks were accepted was fixed on August 31, 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the deadline was moved to December 31, 2020, while the Full enforcement of the second edition of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2.0 was billed to commence by Åpril 1, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN in a recent circular signed by Sam C. Okojere, Director, Banking Services Department (BSD), however, noted that most banks did not adhere to the earlier announced deadline.

The statement read, “The cut-off date for the parallel run was March 31, 2021, and from April 1, 2021, only new cheques are admissible in the clearing system.

However, it has come to our notice that some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are still using old cheques for in-house purposes. in view of this, it has become imperative for the Bank to direct all DMBs to ensure that the use of old cheques for any form of transactions, will cease to be acceptable on or before December 31, 2023,

Consequently, any DMBs who use the old cheques for in-house purposes at the expiration of December 31, 2023, or transmit any instrument that is not in conformity with NCS/NICPAS 2.0. would be penalised in accordance with the Sanctions Grid.

Recent checks revealed that some DMBs have started intimating their customers about the update by asking them to check at their branches for the new chequebooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers were further warned that from January 1, 2024, the old standard cheques will not be accepted and will not be cleared.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Loan Top-Up and 6 other reasons why FastCash is the MVP

Loan Top-Up and 6 other reasons why FastCash is the MVP

Banks announce plans to discontinue use of old cheques by December 31

Banks announce plans to discontinue use of old cheques by December 31

itel gets most outstanding mobile phone branding consumer engagement at BrandCom awards

itel gets most outstanding mobile phone branding consumer engagement at BrandCom awards

Cooking gas scarcity hits several states as residents lament price increase

Cooking gas scarcity hits several states as residents lament price increase

Top African destinations to visit in 2023 according to TIME

Top African destinations to visit in 2023 according to TIME

9PSB takes World Savings Day to Lagos primary schools

9PSB takes World Savings Day to Lagos primary schools

10 African countries with the highest balance of money going in and out of its economy in 2023

10 African countries with the highest balance of money going in and out of its economy in 2023

Sahara Group Foundation wins Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award

Sahara Group Foundation wins Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award

Beyond the Jackpot: Online slot success stories

Beyond the Jackpot: Online slot success stories

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote refinery was billed to begin production in October [BBC]

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

Monet McMichael, Marques Brownlee, Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

Multichoice

Multichoice increases DStv and GOtv subscription fees by 19% in Nigeria amidst economic woes