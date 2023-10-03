Average price of 5kg cooking gas at ₦4,115.32 in August - NBS
According to reports, August 2023 price represented a 1.04 increase, compared to what was obtained in July 2023.
Recommended articles
This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for August 2023 released on Monday in Abuja. The report said the August 2023 price represented a 1.04 increase, compared to what was obtained in July 2023.
However, the average price of 5kg of cooking gas decreased on a year-on-year basis by 7.66% from ₦4,456 recorded in August 2022 to ₦4,115.32 in August 2023.
On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kwara recorded the highest average price at ₦4,816.67 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Benue at ₦4,766.67, and Zamfara at ₦4,756.25. It said on the other hand, Ondo recorded the lowest price at N3,299.29, followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa at ₦3,330.00 and ₦3,533.33 respectively.
Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price at ₦4,501.26, followed by the North-West at ₦4,340.50
“The South-West recorded the lowest retail price at ₦3,3737.12,” the NBS said.
Also, the NBS said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 0.35% on a month-on-month basis, from ₦9,162.11 in July 2023 to ₦9,194.41 in August 2023.
However, the report said the average price of 12.5kg cooking gas dropped by 7.12% on a year-on-year basis, from ₦9,899.34 recorded in August 2022 to ₦9,194.41 in August 2023. On state profile analysis, it showed that Cross River recorded the highest average price at ₦10,172.83 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Ogun at ₦9,963.64 and Nasarawa at ₦9,883.37.
On the other hand, the report showed that Adamawa recorded the lowest price at ₦7,597.92, followed by Borno at ₦8,103.69 and Gombe at ₦8,173.44. Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price at ₦9,569.58 for 12.5kg, followed by the South-West at ₦9,344.17.
The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at ₦8,631.95. Similarly, the average retail price per litre of Kerosene rose to ₦1,272.40 in August 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 0.92%, compared to ₦1,260.81 recorded in July 2023.
According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for August 2023, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 57.18% from ₦809.52 in August 2022.
On state profile analysis, the report showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average price at ₦1,745.83 per litre of kerosene in August 2023, followed by Benue at ₦1,468.33 and Abuja at ₦1,486.89.
“On the other hand, Jigawa recorded the lowest price at ₦1,000 followed by Edo at ₦1,104.78 and Kaduna at ₦1,121.79.”
The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,370.64, followed by the South-East at ₦1,332.49. It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,163.25.
The report said the average retail price per gallon of kerosene paid by consumers in August 2023 was ₦4,351.53, indicating a 1.06 per cent increase from ₦4,306.07 in July 2023.
“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 47.63% from ₦2,947.65 recorded in August 2022.”
On state profile analysis, it showed that Lagos recorded the highest average price at ₦5,350.83 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Katsina at ₦4,991.85 and Borno at ₦4,897.47. On the other hand, the report said Delta recorded the lowest price at ₦2,945.71, followed by Rivers and Oyo at ₦3,287.50 and ₦3,711.79, respectively.
Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦4,637.71, followed by the South-East at ₦4,590.69. The report said the South-South recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦3,727.30.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng