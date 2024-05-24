ADVERTISEMENT
April records average 5kg cooking gas price at ₦6,521.58 - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

April price represented a 1.06% increase, compared to what was obtained in March 2024.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for April 2024 released on Friday in Abuja. The report said the April price represented a 1.06% increase, compared to what was obtained in March 2024.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 40.48% from ₦4,642.27 recorded in April 2023 to ₦6,521.58 in April 2024. On state profile analysis, the report showed that Bauchi recorded the highest average price at ₦7,000.00, followed by Kano at ₦6,988.67, and Yobe at ₦6,962.50.

It said on the other hand, Adamawa recorded the lowest price at ₦5,470.00 followed by Enugu and Katsina at ₦5,973.53 and ₦5,981.82, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price at ₦6,767.27, followed by the North-East at ₦6,602.50.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at ₦6,602.50,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas declined by 1.83% on a month-on-month basis from ₦15,929.04 in March 2024 to ₦15,637.74 in April 2024. The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 51.48% on a year-on-year basis from ₦10,323.33 recorded in April 2023 to ₦15,637.74 in April 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Osun recorded the highest average retail price of ₦17,801.67 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Anambra at ₦17,142.86 and Bayelsa at ₦16,975.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price was recorded in Bauchi at ₦13,745.12, followed by Kogi and Adamawa at ₦13,967.31 and ₦14,088.75, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price at ₦16,420.19, followed by the South-West at ₦16,231.02. The report said the North-Central recorded the lowest price at ₦15.038.87.

