April records average 5kg cooking gas price at ₦6,521.58 - NBS

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for April 2024 released on Friday in Abuja. The report said the April price represented a 1.06% increase, compared to what was obtained in March 2024.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 40.48% from ₦4,642.27 recorded in April 2023 to ₦6,521.58 in April 2024. On state profile analysis, the report showed that Bauchi recorded the highest average price at ₦7,000.00, followed by Kano at ₦6,988.67, and Yobe at ₦6,962.50.

It said on the other hand, Adamawa recorded the lowest price at ₦5,470.00 followed by Enugu and Katsina at ₦5,973.53 and ₦5,981.82, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price at ₦6,767.27, followed by the North-East at ₦6,602.50.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at ₦6,602.50,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas declined by 1.83% on a month-on-month basis from ₦15,929.04 in March 2024 to ₦15,637.74 in April 2024. The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 51.48% on a year-on-year basis from ₦10,323.33 recorded in April 2023 to ₦15,637.74 in April 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Osun recorded the highest average retail price of ₦17,801.67 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Anambra at ₦17,142.86 and Bayelsa at ₦16,975.00.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price was recorded in Bauchi at ₦13,745.12, followed by Kogi and Adamawa at ₦13,967.31 and ₦14,088.75, respectively.